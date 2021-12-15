Brickbat: It All Adds Up

The Academic Freedom Alliance was founded with a particular concern for defending individual instructors and scholars at universities whose rights to intellectual freedom were being violated. Many universities in the United States have reasonably good contractual protections for academic freedom on the books (though there is room for improvement), and the First Amendment provides some protection for professors at state universities. Universities are not always very good at living up to the commitments that they have made, however, and individual professors need help when universities behave badly.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO