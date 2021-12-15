ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brickbat: It All Adds Up

By Charles Oliver
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A federal court has ordered the University of Iowa to pay $1.93 million in legal fees to the attorneys for two Christian student groups the university was...

