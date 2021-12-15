ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTSE dips as inflation surges to 10-year high

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The UK's FTSE 100 dropped on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices jumped to their highest in a decade ahead of a Bank of England meeting, while Cineworld fell 27% following a court order to pay $957 million in damages to a rival. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended...

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
Boris Johnson
Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

London (CNN Business) — The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest...
BoE's Pill sees more rate hikes if inflation persists

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the central bank would need to raise interest rates further if inflation persists, a day after the BoE increased borrowing costs for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked on CNBC television whether there would...
British Pound (GBP) Latest – UK Inflation Soars to a 10-Year High

The Bank of England now has a problem, to hike or not to hike?. Inflation soars across the board. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The latest UK inflation data will be a stark reminder to the Bank of England...
Inflation soars to highest for 10 years as supply chain issues bite

UK inflation has hit its highest level for more than a decade as supply chain disruption and record fuel prices have sent the cost of living soaring, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2% in October to 5.1% in November – the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.The data also revealed that the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation soared to its highest level for more than 30 years – hitting 7.1% last month, up from 6% in October.Laying bare the...
UK Inflation Hits 10-Year High Ahead of Key Bank of England Meeting

LONDON — U.K. inflation climbed to a 10-year high in November as consumer prices continued to soar ahead of the Bank of England's crunch monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index rose by 5.1% in the 12 months to November, up from 4.2% in October, which was itself the steepest incline for a decade and more than double the central bank's target.
Inflation hits 10-year high as energy, fuel and clothing costs jump

The cost of living surged by 5.1% in the 12 months to November, up from 4.2% the month before, and its highest level since September 2011. Rising transport and energy costs drove the rise, which was above forecasts of a 4.7% increase, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Grant...
Pound Drifting As Employment Data Looms

The British pound had an uneventful week, and the lack of activity has continued on Monday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3250. It is a busy week on the economic calendar and this should translate into volatility for the British pound. The U.K. releases employment data on Tuesday, followed by inflation numbers on Wednesday. The markets are expecting solid unemployment claims to fall and for inflation to rise to around 4.5%. However, even if these forecasts materialize, the Bank of England is unlikely to raise interest rates at its policy meeting on Thursday.
Stock Futures Trade at Records After CPI Rises to 39 Year High

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were higher in early APAC deals on Monday after major benchmark indices closed at fresh record valuations during Friday’s session after inflation data rose x for the month to the highest since 1982, but remaining in line with analyst expectations and easing fears of a quicker tapering of asset purchases ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this week.
