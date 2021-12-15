ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 15-21

By Rob Brezsny
orlandoweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19): Key questions for you, beginning now and throughout 2022: 1. What do you need to say, but have not yet said? 2. What is crucial for you to do, but you have not yet done? 3. What dream have you neglected and shouldn't neglect any longer? 4....

www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

These 4 Signs May Be On The Verge Of Serious Change

No matter how serious you are about your plans, the universe always has a way of laughing at them. There’s so much that’s out of your control, and sometimes, the universe steps in and forces you to take a path you were never expecting to take. These pivotal and potentially life-altering moments often happen around the time of an eclipse, because in astrology, an eclipse has the power to speed you up toward your ultimate destiny. In fact, the December 2021 new moon solar eclipse will affect these zodiac signs the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and if you happen to be born under the influence of a mutable sign, you may be on the verge of embracing a serious change.
ASTRONOMY
uwpexponent.com

Zodiac Sign Predictions for December

I’m back! Due to popular demand and the one email that I have received, which, come to think of it, was probably spam, I’m giving another zodiac reading for December. Also, I sent $10 in to the Fortune Tellers of America and now I am certified to give this reading.
LIFESTYLE
astrology.com

December Horoscope

As we enter December, we are in the middle of eclipse season. There’s electricity in the air as we wait for the last eclipse that will happen in the Gemini/Sagittarius axis. Expect a big ending around this time!. On December 21, we welcome the Winter Solstice, and once again, we...
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: All that hard work could finally pay off

This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Ginsberg
Person
Ray Bradbury
Person
Edna Ferber
Person
Anthony Trollope
Person
Cornel West
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Antonin Artaud
chatelaine.com

Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move. In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests...
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#The Week Of#Horoscope#Aries#Gemini
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Dec. 16, 2021: Billy Gibbons, refuse to let the little things get to you

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Hallee Hirsh, 34; Krysten Ritter, 40; J.B. Smoove, 56; Billy Gibbons, 72. Happy Birthday: Keep your life simple, and channel your energy into what matters and will bring the highest return. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Moderation in all aspects of life will help you avoid being vulnerable and maintain balance and security emotionally, financially and physically. Aim for comfort, convenience and peace of mind. Your numbers are 4, 11, 18, 20, 28, 37, 42.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week Will Throw A Lot Of Curveballs At 3 Zodiac Signs

No matter how you slice it, change — even it’s a positive change — can be difficult to get used to at first. It forces you to get used to a new normal and make necessary adjustments. And with a solar eclipse in Sagittarius taking place by the end of this week, there’s no definitive way to predict the curveballs the universe might be planning to throw at you. If you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of November 29, 2021 — Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces — there’s an even stronger chance these curveballs will land in your direction.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

This Zodiac Sign Will Have A Fresh Start Under 2021's Final Full Moon

We're coming up on a full moon this Saturday, December 18, at 11:36 p.m. EST, and it just so happens to be the final full moon of 2021. Depending on your zodiac sign, this astrological event may affect you differently—with one sign in particular poised to have a major moment in the spotlight. (Or should we say moonlight?) Here's what to know, according to mbg's resident astrologers the AstroTwins.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Astrology
Country
U.K.
Elite Daily

Winter Will Be Full Of Romance For 4 Zodiac Signs

Although winter is the season of freezing weather and sunsets that happen way too early, it’s the perfect atmosphere for some romance. It’s the best time of year for cuddling to keep warm, plus all those days spent cooped up indoors by the fire can help you really get to know someone. However, astrology always has a few tricks up its sleeve, and if you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the most romantic winter 2021 experience, I’ve got you covered. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, or Aquarius, there’s a strong chance you’ll be the main character in an unforgettable love story this winter.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Absolute Best Day in December for You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Wrapping things up is December’s modus operandi—whether we’re talking gifts, end-of-year tasks, or your most-listened-to songs on Spotify. And from a cosmic lens, we can expect the month’s transits to have us wrapping up symbolic loose ends, too. While the Venus retrograde in Capricorn (beginning December 19) could push us to reflect on our loves and relationships, the final of three direct Saturn-Uranus squares in 2021 (on December 24) will tie the celestial bow, so to speak, on a year marked by heavy doses of push-pull energy. Both cosmic events will contribute a sense of greater awareness that’ll help shape the best day in December, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 12/18/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): It won't be easy putting aside personal feelings to do what's best for the group, but it's the right thing to do. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Life won't be returning to normal - and that may not be such a bad thing. Embrace the spirit of adventure. You might surprise yourself.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

The December 2021 cold moon will bring you explosive good luck

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) Your mind is on fire, Aries! You have an important message that you’d like to broadcast to the world. This full moon could help you to launch an important writing, speaking, advertising or social media endeavor to great success. People will be listening! Contractual matters could also reach a conclusion near this time. Lastly, you may take some short-distance travel now, too, venturing to nearby towns and enjoying the festive spirit.
ASTRONOMY
Sun-Journal

Aries: Take a moment to rethink your steps and figure out the best way to move forward

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Katie Cassidy, 35; Jerry Ferrara, 42; Christina Applegate, 50; Bruno Tonioli, 66. Happy Birthday: Take the initiative, and good things will happen. Wheel and deal until you feel you have the safety net you require to ease stress and give you the wiggle room to enjoy life. It’s up to you to follow through so you don’t have regrets when you look back at missed opportunities. Take the plunge, and focus on what makes you happy. Your numbers are 3, 8, 17, 27, 36, 38, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Quad

Zodiac Compatibility

Bracken House – London (CC BY 2.0) by Remko van Dokkum. Wanna know who your soulmate is… based on your zodiac sign?. Disclaimer: if you are currently in love and you don’t see your match, it’s okay — these are just matches that are known to work best by astrology; they aren’t proven to be 100% true.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy