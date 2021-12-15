ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

KYW Medical Report: How to reduce chances of developing diabetes

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJiVE_0dNGVAWe00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Diabetes is on the rise in the United States, and some simple steps can help reduce your chances of developing the condition.

Genes definitely play a role when it comes to developing diabetes later in life. But diet — something we can control — is also a critical contributor.

A major step is to avoid artificial foods and go natural. For instance, if you like fresh fruit, enjoy it. An Australian study found that people who ate fresh fruit efficiently turned sugar into fuel. This is a good use of insulin and reduces the chances of developing diabetes.

However, those who consumed artificial fruit juices had the reverse happen. Bottom line: Whole foods with natural fruits and vegetables pose far fewer risks than processed foods with added sugars.

The more natural, the better.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Fruit Juices#Processed Foods#Kyw Medical Report#Australian#Kyw Newsradio#Medical Reports#Independence Blue Cross
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

The Top Five Causes Of Cold Feet

Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
themanual.com

How to Lower Blood Pressure Without Medication

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition as it is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease. Defined as having a systolic pressure (the top number) greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic pressure (bottom number) greater than 80 mmHg, hypertension is a multifactorial disease, with risk factors ranging from stress and genetics to a high-sodium diet and obesity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

5 different neurological disorders and their symptoms

Neurological disorders are disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. Such disorders can occur as a result of structural, chemical, or electrical abnormalities within the nervous system. There are many types of neurological disorders. While some are relatively benign and temporary, others are more serious and may require...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

How to Treat Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how your body metabolizes sugar (glucose), your body’s main source of fuel. As glucose builds up in the blood instead of being used as energy, it can have severe complications. The key to diabetes management is monitoring blood-sugar levels and giving insulin when...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Exploring How ADHD Medications Work

ADHD medications work on brain chemistry to relieve symptoms in children and adults. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common condition in children and adults. Symptoms often include:. an inability to focus. persistent inattention. hyperactivity. impulsive behavior. Medications for ADHD help manage these symptoms by affecting the levels of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

A new report shows worrying growth of the diabetes pandemic

Diabetes is rising at an alarming rate. One in 10 adults worldwide - 537 million people - now live with the disease. This is higher than the 463 million adults who lived with the condition in 2019. It presents a significant global challenge to the health and well-being of individuals, families and societies. Diabetes now ranks among the top 10 causes of global mortality, responsible for an estimated 6.7 million deaths in 2021.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy