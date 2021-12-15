KYW Medical Report: How to reduce chances of developing diabetes

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Diabetes is on the rise in the United States, and some simple steps can help reduce your chances of developing the condition.

Genes definitely play a role when it comes to developing diabetes later in life. But diet — something we can control — is also a critical contributor.

A major step is to avoid artificial foods and go natural. For instance, if you like fresh fruit, enjoy it. An Australian study found that people who ate fresh fruit efficiently turned sugar into fuel. This is a good use of insulin and reduces the chances of developing diabetes.

However, those who consumed artificial fruit juices had the reverse happen. Bottom line: Whole foods with natural fruits and vegetables pose far fewer risks than processed foods with added sugars.

The more natural, the better.

