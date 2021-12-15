ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Song Did Ed Sheeran Perform on 'The Voice' (After That Mic Malfunction)?

Ed Sheeran stole the show during The Voice live finale 2021 despite initially suffering from technical difficulties.

He was one of many big-name musical guests on the episode which saw Girl Named Tom crowned winners of Season 21, securing another win for coach Kelly Clarkson .

Sheeran had previously been a Mega Mentor earlier in Season 21 of The Voice and while his performance eventually blew everyone away, he suffered from the woes of live TV when it looked like he'd been given faulty equipment.

What happened during Ed Sheeran's The Voice performance?

Sheeran performed his new track "Shivers" during the live performance but this version of the song seemed to be much longer than the original.

During the song, Sheeran was using his guitar, a keyboard and a loop pedal to create his own backing sounds, and therefore had to build beats a backing back would usually create. During one section, Sheeran seemed to start singing the lyrics to his song into a microphone that wasn't working. The fans in the studio cheered him on anyway but no one was able to hear what he was singing.

Its possible that he was singing into the microphone to record some backing vocals which might be heard later in the song but we didn't hear anything of the sort.

Eventually he switched microphones and began the song with the first lyric, "I took an arrow to the heart." This started at 1'36 into the song whereas usually the opening line kicks in on "Shivers" at around 0'20.

Who else performed during the finale of The Voice ?

Sheeran wasn't the only big name performing for the nation during the live finale of The Voice 2021.

Before her win with Girl Named Tom, Kelly Clarkson sang "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," while two of her fellow coaches performed too. John Legend sang "Hallelujah" with Carrie Underwood while Ariana Grande performed her new song "Don't Look Up" with Kid Cudi.

Coldplay and a holographic BTS also sang "Universe" while Walker Hayes performed "Fancy Like." Tori Kelly, Keke Palmer and the top 13 acts from The Voice Season 21 sang "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Jennifer Lopez sang "On My Way" with some help from Lukas Nelson and Alicia Keys also showed up to sing "Old Memories."

During the first live show, all five finalists from The Voice 2021 performed two songs each, but it was the only remaining group that impressed the public and took home the victory for Team Clarkson. On Monday night's show they performed "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac and "Baby Now That I've Found You" by The Foundations.

Performing again on the second part of the two-part finale, Girl Named Tom collaborated with Clarkson and sang "Leave Before You Love Me" by Marshmello and the Jonas Brothers. They became the first group to win The Voice during its 21 Season run.

