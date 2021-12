A two-day trip to Mascoutah on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, for the Mascoutah Invitational Tournament allowed the young Highland wrestling team to have a bit of success while, simultaneously, get better. The Bulldogs, who took nine grapplers to Mascoutah for the two-day event, showed well on the...

MASCOUTAH, IL ・ 45 MINUTES AGO