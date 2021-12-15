ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron to be dominant variant in EU by mid-January

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwVOf_0dNGTNvf00
Virus Outbreak Italy Under-12 Vaccination A boy receives a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 - 11, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Italy has started vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 as the government braces for the spread of the omicron variant during the holiday season. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (Andrew Medichini)

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the European Union's 27 nations by mid-January, the bloc's top official said Wednesday amid concerns that a dramatic rise in infections will leave Europe shrouded in gloom during the holiday season.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is well prepared to fight omicron with 66.6% of its population fully vaccinated. She expressed disappointment that the pandemic will again disrupt year-end celebrations but said she was confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome COVID-19.

“Like many of you, I'm sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic," she said.

The EU-wide vaccination rate obscures that some EU nations, like Portugal and Spain, have immunized the vast majority of their people while other countries lag way behind. Bulgaria, for example, has just 26.6% of its population fully vaccinated, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Continental Europe can look at Britain for a sense of what lies ahead as omicron spreads; U.K. officials say it will be the country's dominant variant within days. The head of the U.K. Health Security Agency, Dr. Jenny Harries, said omicron is displaying a staggering growth rate compared to previous variants.

“The difficulty is that the growth of this virus, it has a doubling time which is shortening, i.e. it’s doubling faster, growing faster,’’ Harries told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. “In most regions in the U.K., it is now under two days. When it started, we were estimating about four or five.’’

Harries said the variant poses “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic.”

Britain on Wednesday recorded 78,610 new infections, its highest confirmed daily total of the pandemic. But deaths remained far lower than during the country's previous peaks, before vaccines against the coronavirus were widely deployed. Scientists have said they don't know yet if omicron is as lethal as other virus variants.

Alarming rises in infections as winter approached and the delta variant remained at large prompted many European governments to implement public health measures as excess mortality increased during the fall.

The head of the World Health Organization says 77 countries have reported cases of omicron but the variant is probably in most countries by now, just not yet detected. WHO says data is still coming in and much remains unknown about the new variant.

According to an analysis Tuesday of data from South Africa, where omicron is driving a surge in infections, the variant seems to be more easily spread from person to person and better at evading vaccines while causing less serious illness.

“Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant. We are concerned that people are dismissing omicron as mild,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “Surely we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril.”

Tedros emphasized that vaccines were just one tool — if a major one — to fight the pandemic, along with measures like mask-wearing, better indoor ventilation, social distancing and hand washing.

With omicron now on the scene, more countries are adopting restrictions. Italy this week required negative tests from vaccinated visitors, raising concerns that similar moves elsewhere will limit the ability of EU citizens to travel to see friends and relatives over the holidays.

Portugal adopted a similar measure on Dec. 1, requiring a mandatory negative test for all passengers on arriving flights, regardless of their vaccination status, point of origin or nationality.

Greece announced Wednesday that all arriving travelers must display a negative test starting Sunday unless they have spent less than 48 hours abroad.

Von der Leyen said the EU faces a double challenge, with a massive increase of cases in recent weeks due to the delta variant combined with the rise of omicron.

“We're seeing an increasing number of people falling ill, a greater burden on hospitals and unfortunately, an increase in the number of deaths," she told European Parliament lawmakers.

Von der Leyen insisted that the increase in infections in Europe right now remains due “almost exclusively" to the delta variant. She said that fighting vaccine skepticism is key, especially in EU nations with lower vaccination rates.

“Because the price that we will pay if people are not vaccinated continues to increase," she said. "It’s also a problem for our elderly citizens, who once again this Christmas can’t see their grandchildren. And it’s also a problem for those children who once again can’t go to school. What kind of a life is that?"

Echoing von der Leyen's comments, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Wednesday that his new government would do everything for Germany to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and let people return to normal lives.

"We have no time to waste,” said Scholz, who took office as Germany grapples with its biggest wave of infections during the pandemic to date.

Scholz also said his German government won’t tolerate a “tiny minority” of extremists trying to impose their will against coronavirus policies.

As governments braced for the holiday season, Greece, Italy, Spain and Hungary began vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19.

EU leaders have a summit scheduled for Thursday in Brussels.

___

Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Danica Kirka in London, Raf Casert in Brussels and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this story.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of Omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Travellers rush to beat France-UK travel deadline

Passengers on Friday rushed to beat a midnight deadline for travel to and from Britain and France, complaining of an overly-draconian reaction and costly last-minute ticket changes before tough new Covid restrictions come into force. After midnight French time, (2300 GMT Friday) travellers will need to show a compelling reason for travel between the two countries, under shock new rules announced on Thursday by France to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The only exemptions for needing a compelling reason are for French and European travellers returning to France and British passengers heading in the other direction. "I feel very lucky that I managed to get out of France on the last day that it's possible," said Isla, a student at the Gare du Nord station in Paris with a ticket for one of the last Eurostar trains heading to London before the rules came into force.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Citizens#Eu Leaders#European Commission#Eu Countries#Omicron#Eu#Ap#The European Union#Continental Europe
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Devolved nations demand more cash support from Treasury ahead of Cobra meeting

The UK’s devolved administrations have ramped up their demands for more cash support in response to the rise in Omicron cases across the country.The first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all pressed Boris Johnson for more financial aid as protective measures are being put in place across the three nations to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.On Friday, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that a Cobra meeting with the devolved nations would go ahead over the weekend to discuss the response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.A spokesperson for the First Minister of Scotland said that during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Portugal
Country
Hungary
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Boston 25 News WFXT

Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron

LONDON — (AP) — Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Food and drink exports to Europe fall by a quarter after Brexit

New figures have shown that UK food and drink exports to the EU plunged by almost a quarter in the nine months after Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal took effect, compared to pre-pandemic levels, with a loss of £2.4bn in sales.Exports to big European markets were hit hard, with sales to Spain down by more than half (50.6 per cent) on 2019 levels, Germany by 44.5 per cent and Italy by 43.3 per cent, according to the Food and Drink Federation. Sales to the industry’s largest overseas market, the Republic of Ireland, were down by more than a quarter.And industry leaders...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Germany getting more vaccines for 'offensive' booster drive

Germany is scrambling to procure more vaccines to fuel what the new health minister on Thursday called a “very offensive" and fast booster strategy that would leave the country better prepared for the onslaught of the new omicron variant.Germany on Wednesday administered nearly 1.5 million shots, its highest one-day total so far. As its vaccination campaign has revved back up, an average of some 988,000 people per day have been vaccinated over the past week.The proportion of Germany's population of 83 million that has been fully vaccinated now stands at 70% — a number that officials, who had set...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

EU set to move to ensure medicines continue to flow between GB and NI

The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is expected to announce proposed new legislation on Friday.The UK’s Brexit Minister Lord Frost is understood to be aware of the development and is also expected to make a statement.The issues surrounding medicines stem from the outworkings of the Northern Ireland Protocol a part of the Brexit deal which means Northern Ireland remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations.We believe the proposals solve all the issues that were raised about medicinesAs...
HEALTH
Reuters

Frugal no more: New Dutch government promises to ramp up spending

AMSTERDAM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Dutch government-in-waiting is promising a break with recent history with its aim to invest heavily in social spending, leaving behind years of austerity in the typically frugal Netherlands. Faced with massive investments needed to secure a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 and helped by ultra...
EUROPE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Report: Iran announces 1st case of omicron variant

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran has detected its first case of infection by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, state TV reported Sunday. The announcement comes as the variant spreads around the globe less than a month after scientists alerted the World Health Organization to the concerning-looking version.
WORLD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy