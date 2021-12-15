ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Nair as CEO

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XarH2_0dNGTFrr00
France Chanel CEO FILE - Models wear creations for the Chanel Spring-Summer 2021 fashion collection during Paris fashion week on Oct. 6, 2020. The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) (Vianney Le Caer)

The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO.

Nair said in a Twitter post that she was “humbled and honored to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company.”

The news made a huge splash in India, Nair’s birthplace on Wednesday, where she received scores of congratulations and compliments to her announcement, one calling her a “serial glass-ceiling breaker.”

While Nair, 52, is not a part of the Paris fashion scene, Chanel has a wide range of products in addition to its fashion designs.

Nair is succeeding billionaire co-owner and chairman of privately-held Chanel, Alain Wertheimer, as CEO. A grandson of Chanel co-founder Pierre Wertheimer, he remains as global executive chairman of the fashion house.

British consumer goods giant Unilever describes Nair as its first woman, first Asian and youngest ever chief human resources officer. She joined Unilever in 1992 in India and advanced up the ranks, spending time at the company's factories early on.

Nair is due to step into her new role in January. Her appointment is seen back home as a sign of the rising stature of Indian business leaders, especially women.

But she is not the first woman to be CEO of Chanel. Earlier, Francoise Montenay and American Maureen Chiquet held that role. And of course, the co-founder of Maison de Chanel was a woman, the late Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.

In her social media posts, Nair has described India-born former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi as a friend and mentor. Nair herself recently was awarded the Great British Businesswoman Role Model of the Year award.

Nair is married to financial entrepreneur Kumar Nair and has two sons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Fashion Icon Chanel Chooses Indian-Born Leena Nair as CEO

The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. Analysts say her hiring signals how the brand is accounting for changing consumer awareness of the industry’s environmental impact and the importance of diverse hires.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Chanel Hires Leena Nair as Youngest, First Female CEO

Chanel has appointed Leena Nair as global chief executive officer, grabbing the company’s youngest and first female CEO after her 30-year tenure at consumer goods group Unilever. She’ll take the helm at the end of January 2022, the Financial Times reported. Nair will replace Alain Wertheimer, who owns...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Fashion house Chanel appoints consumer goods veteran from Unilever as CEO

PARIS (Reuters) -French fashion house Chanel named Leena Nair, an executive from Unilever, as its new global CEO on Tuesday, recruiting a consumer goods veteran to run one of the world’s biggest luxury goods groups. Nair’s career at Unilever spanned 30 years, most recently as the chief of human...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leena Nair
Person
Indra Nooyi
Person
Coco Chanel
Reuters

Chanel’s CEO pick is sign it will shun the bourse

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chanel has nabbed Unilever (ULVR.L) human resources chief Leena Nair as its new chief executive read more . Adding a consumer-goods specialist to join Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux, who came from Nestlé (NESN.S), shows how important cheaper items like makeup and skincare are to Coco Chanel’s famous French brand. Having been born in India and driven Unilever’s initiatives to create a “gender-balanced world”, she delivers diversity in two important senses.
BUSINESS
QSR Web

Fazoli’s, FAT Brands CEOs keynoting RFIS 2022

Fazoli's and FAT Brands made headlines last month when their CEOs Carl Howard and Andy Widerhorn, respectively, announced that FAT Brands was acquiring the 220-unit fast casualItalian brand for $130 million. The men will reveal the strategy behind that deal during the keynote address at the Restaurant Franchising and Innovation...
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Unilever’s Maille debuts product launch with indie honey brand

Unilever brand Maille is collaborating with Brooklyn indie brand Mike’s Hot Honey on Maille Hot Honey Dijon, a spicy-sweet mustard that launched on Amazon Dec. 6. Maille, which has been making Dijon mustard for nearly 275 years, was acquired by the Englewood Cliffs brand in 2000. According to the company, Maille’s recipe dates back to 1747.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
WWD

The Biggest Fashion News Stories of 2021

Click here to read the full article. As the coronavirus pandemic extended into 2021, major brands and companies were committed to bouncing back from its impact on business with new initiative and shakeups that dominated the year’s news cycle. The biggest fashion news of 2021 included major changes at design houses, including fashion designer Daniel Lee suddenly leaving Bottega Veneta, and monumental deaths among the industry’s most revered figures, such as Virgil Abloh, Alber Elbaz and Elsa Peretti.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That' The year also saw...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever#Paris Fashion#Luxury Fashion#Chanel#British#Asian#Indian#American Maureen Chiquet#Maison De Chanel#Pepsico
thezoereport.com

Chanel’s Homage To Artistry

Craftsmanship is the anchor of Chanel’s annual Métiers d’Art show. The collection is a celebration of the artisans who bead, feather, and stitch the iconic French fashion house’s most intricate pieces. Last season, the show decamped to a castle in the French countryside, but this time around the runway presentation was right where all the magic happens. For the 2021/2022 Métiers d’Art show, Chanel took over le19M, the new hub for the craft workers employed by the brand, located on the north side of Paris in the 19th arrondissement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Jay-Z Is Already Wearing the Impossible-to-Get Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are you frantically searching for a way to get a hold of the just-dropped Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe Nautilus? It might help to have a working relationship with one of the brands. Case in point: Just eight days after it was introduced to great fanfare, musician and businessman Jay-Z is already wearing the hype-inducing timepiece. He showed it off earlier this week while hanging out with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel at a special screening of the film, which he produced, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Although the legendary rapper is a serious watch collector, one has to assume...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New Haven Register

These Are the 100 Best U.S. Companies to Work for, According to Employees

With employees resigning at unprecedented rates, it's never been more important for large enterprises to walk the walk when it comes to work-life balance, flexible schedules and career growth. And some companies are responding to new employee demands better than others. For the fifth year, Comparably released its annual Best Company Culture list, compiling 15 million anonymous ratings from more than 70,000 companies over the past 12 months.
BUSINESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron

LONDON — (AP) — Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
Boston 25 News WFXT

Germany tightens travel restrictions on UK

VIENNA — (AP) — Germany is tightening travel restrictions for people coming from Britain in response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant there. The country’s national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, added Britain to its list of “virus variant areas” late Saturday. This means anyone traveling from the U.K. to Germany must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.
TRAVEL
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with InfiniChains Co-Founder Jitesh Shetty

Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Jitesh Shetty, co-founder of InfiniChains, the company behind fashion traceability and collaboration platform Credible, discusses why the automotive industry sets an example in material tracking and how to go beyond greenwashing. Name: Jitesh Shetty Title: Co-founder Company: InfiniChains Inc Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? The automotive industry does really well with streamlining their supply chains, from the smallest bolt to a finished car. They do really well...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Kenneth Cole Opens Holiday Pop-Up to Spotlight Black-Owned Businesses + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 17, 2021: Starting today, Kenneth Cole will spotlight 10 small-black owned businesses in a holiday pop-up shop. Located at the Kenneth Cole store at 328 Bowery in New York, the event will take place from 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. through Dec. 19. Kenneth Cole teamed up with Áwet New York, a Black, refugee-founded lifestyle brand, for the pop-up. “Awet is a talented designer who is also a good friend and fellow activist. Our personal...
RETAIL
Footwear News

COVID Is Surging Again in NYC — What Does This Mean for Retail?

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the U.S., the path toward recovery across the retail landscape could be in flux. Cases in New York City, a major tourist and fashion destination, have tripled in the last month, the city has said. The news comes shortly after the U.S opened its borders to international travelers that show proof of full vaccination, a move lauded by many as a way to revive tourist-heavy retail centers and flagship stores in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Miami. To many, recovery seemed to have arrived. In November, retail sales grew 0.2% from October...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

The Best Denim Shirts for Men

The denim shirt is a go-anywhere, do-anything piece, which makes it surprising that it hasn’t earned certified closet staple status in quite the same way as a white t-shirt or hoodie. But the outfit-elevating potential of a denim shirt means that once you have one, you’ll reach for it as often as you do your favorite tees. Denim shirts are also a great all-season piece. They’re lighter than a denim jacket but warmer than a regular button-down; you can just as easily wear it over a tee on a warm summer evening as you can under a long coat in...
APPAREL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy