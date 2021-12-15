ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Can't Recall Billy Gilmour & Conor Gallagher in January Due to Loan Clause

By Nick Emms
 4 days ago

Chelsea do not have the option to recall loanees Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher in January, according to reports.

It was previously reported that Chelsea could make a move to bring the pair back due to the Blues' injury crisis in midfield, with coaches at the club believing the pair share similar qualities with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

As per Simon Johnson of the Athletic, Chelsea can no longer recall either of their loanees.

He cites the fact that both players have played too many games, meaning that the Blues can no longer activate their recall clause.

Gallagher has played 15 times for Crystal Palace during his loan spell, scoring six goals in the process.

Gilmour, on the other hand, featured less frequently so was the more likely to return in January.

However, since the arrival of Dean Smith as Norwich City boss, Gilmour has been one of the first names on the team sheet for the Canaries.

Other sources, such as the Mail Sport, have stated that Gallagher cannot be recalled due to playing in over 50 per cent of Crystal Palace's fixtures this season, a 'quirk' in his loan agreement.

They write: "Chelsea did insert a recall clause in Gallagher’s loan deal to Palace last summer but it can only be activated if the midfielder plays less than 50 per cent of the games during the first half of the season."

