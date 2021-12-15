ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global Virtual Office Market 2021: Growth Analysis, Projection & Forecast to 2029 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

industryglobalnews24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growing consumer preference towards work flexibility and remote working is boosting the growth of global virtual office market. Small and medium enterprises along with startups have remained dominant users of virtual office services. However, increasing investments by large enterprises towards customised virtual offices services is estimated to proliferate the growth...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Office#Global Analysis#Key Market#Market Segment#Market Value#Growth Analysis#Projection Forecast#Cagr#Startups#Sme Banking Club
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Methane Market to Grow at 2.1% during 2021 – 2029: Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights delivers key insights on the global methane market. In terms of volume, the global methane market was sized at 3822.80 Billion Cubic Metres in 2020 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period, owing to prevalence of natural gas based equipment in end-use sectors. The global methane market is broadly affected by several factors, including rise in demand for natural gas in conjunction with economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

The Virtual Fiber Solution of Redline Communications

Redline Communications Group Incorporation provides data infrastructure for harsh and remote areas. The company announced today that it was selected by a large exploration and production company of petroleum in Thailand. The Thai company wants the Virtual Fiber RDL-3000 solution of Redline Communications for providing advanced connectivity solutions to its offshore sites of drilling.
TECHNOLOGY
industryglobalnews24.com

Find out the Premium Insight of Global Self-Driving Car Market 2021-2029

Self-driving cars, also called as autonomous or driverless cars, use artificial intelligence (AI) software, light detection & ranging (LiDAR), and RADAR sensing technology, which further monitors a 60-meter range around the car and form an active 3D map of the existing environment. These vehicles are designed to travel between destinations without a human operator, which has combined sensors and software to control, navigate and drive the vehicles. Most self-driving systems create and maintain an internal map of their surroundings, based on a wide array of sensors, like radar which gives information about the traffic, parking spaces and others. Increasing advancement in the technology aiding in the enhancement of self-driving functionalities along with favorable government policies is estimated to proliferate the growth of global self-driving car market over the forecast period. The global self-driving car market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 18.55% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
industryglobalnews24.com

Analysis of Europe Smart Shoes Market Forecasts to 2021-2029 and Industry Assessment with Key Players: adidas Group, ERAM GROUP, Mizuno

Smart shoes have been reshaping the future of footwear by aggressively incorporating technology into product design and development. The smart shoes provide consumers access to varied health monitoring capabilities including monitoring physical health parameters and analyzing health benefits. Several smart shoes market manufacturers in the Europe region have been using technology to promote comfort, convenience, and overall health in order to improve the shoe-wearing experience. For Instance, Under Armour, Inc. launched three new pairs of connected shoes in February 2021. The HOVR Machina, HOVR Infinite 3, and HOVR Sonic 4 have all been announced to work with MapMyRun. Once connected, they are designed to track cadence, stride length, foot strike angle, and ground contact time, as well as distance, pace, and time, even when not connected to a tracked smart watch. The smart shoes market in Europe has been boosted even further by the growing demand for tracking and evaluating health metrics, which is expected to promote the adoption of innovative fitness products.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Future Trend of Global Aircraft Tugs Market by Regions Segmentation, Type, Application, Opportunities and Forecast to 2029

Aircraft tugs can be found in every hangar and airport throughout the world. Their properties are determined by their function. Pushback is an airport operation in which an aircraft is pushed backwards from its parking location, typically at an airport gate, by external power. Pushbacks are performed by low-profile vehicles known as pushback tractors or tugs. Towbarless pushback tugs outperform traditional tractor tugs in pushback operations because they are significantly faster to attach and disconnect and provide much greater mobility by eliminating the awkward tow bar. The development of new technologies in aircraft tugs, which provide safe and effective airport management, is estimated to fuel the growth of the aircraft tugs market over the forecast period. The worldwide aircraft tugs market has been spurred even further due to increasing investment for the development of electric aircraft tugs. Electric fuel aircraft tugs are gaining traction in the global market. With a growing emphasis on electric vehicles due to their lower environmental impact, replacing diesel tugs with electric tugs is advantageous, both economically and ecologically, and is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the global aircraft tugs market over the forecast period.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
industryglobalnews24.com

Growth in Use of Laptops as a Result of Digitization in Industries, coupled with the Demand for Laptops in Educational Applications in Southeast Asian Countries is Propelling for Astounding Demand of Southeast Asia Laptops Market; says Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights report says that laptops which use Advanced Micro Devices' processors are expected to show the highest growth rate in the Southeast Asia laptops market. The higher growth forecast can be attributed to the lower costs of AMD-based laptops, as opposed to its Intel counterparts, along with the rise in awareness about AMD processors amongst individuals and businesses. Also, AMD processors have a longer support term as far their sockets are concerned. This allows the end-users to change the processors after a couple of years in case they want to upgrade the system, or increase the processing power. Hence, AMD processors are expected to see faster growth in the future years.
TECHNOLOGY
Medagadget.com

Global Chemotherapy Market 2021- Global Analysis, Research Report Demand, Technology Trends, Growth Analysis, Share and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global market for chemotherapy is slated to expand at a CAGR of 11.50%, to reach USD 56.49 billion by 2024. The medication market has exploded in the recent century as a result of increased investment in the oncology sector to develop a cure for cancer chemotherapy. Chemotherapy is often used in conjunction with other therapies such as radiation therapy and surgery to remove diseased tissues or cells, depending on the stage of cancer and the body part involved. Chemotherapy has a cumulative effect on human health, eroding the body’s ability to deal with future crises.
CANCER
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Gelatin Market was Valued at US$ 2540.70 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029) – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Porcine sourced gelatin to hold largest market share in 2020. According to Absolute Markets Insights report, Porcine sourced gelatin accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) period in the gelatin market. High product penetration in food & beverage applications along with abundant availability of raw material are some of the major factors projected to drive the gelatin market demand. Apart from porcine sourced gelatin products, bovine sourced gelatin also have high product penetration on account of growing demand for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Moreover, stringent regulations against porcine based products in Islamic countries is limiting its penetration. Other sources include fish and poultry. One of the major factors driving the demand for fish and poultry sources is socio cultural concerns associated with bovine and porcine based gelatin.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market to Grow over 10.1% CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of business agility among organizations – a Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The global business process as a service market was estimated to be US$ 65.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 79.01 billion by 2029. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the next eight years. Companies can increase service levels during peak periods and bring new products and services to market faster with BPaaS’s unique operating flexibility and agility. Such factor is anticipated to propel the overall growth of business process as a service market in the future years. High cost to invest in automation is one of the factors critically impacting the market growth. However, technological integrations are expected to drive the global market growth over the forecast period.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the European Healthcare System

The rapid increase of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Europe has enhanced the need for new approaches to deal with chronic conditions. The pandemic has burdened the economies so much that governments are looking for digital solutions to increase health care access and the quality of services delivered. Decision-makers from the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy