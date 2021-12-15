Global Virtual Office Market 2021: Growth Analysis, Projection & Forecast to 2029 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Aircraft tugs can be found in every hangar and airport throughout the world. Their properties are determined by their function. Pushback is an airport operation in which an aircraft is pushed backwards from its parking location, typically at an airport gate, by external power. Pushbacks are performed by low-profile vehicles known as pushback tractors or tugs. Towbarless pushback tugs outperform traditional tractor tugs in pushback operations because they are significantly faster to attach and disconnect and provide much greater mobility by eliminating the awkward tow bar. The development of new technologies in aircraft tugs, which provide safe and effective airport management, is estimated to fuel the growth of the aircraft tugs market over the forecast period. The worldwide aircraft tugs market has been spurred even further due to increasing investment for the development of electric aircraft tugs. Electric fuel aircraft tugs are gaining traction in the global market. With a growing emphasis on electric vehicles due to their lower environmental impact, replacing diesel tugs with electric tugs is advantageous, both economically and ecologically, and is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the global aircraft tugs market over the forecast period.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO