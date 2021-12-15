Global Virtual Office Market 2021: Growth Analysis, Projection & Forecast to 2029 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Smart shoes have been reshaping the future of footwear by aggressively incorporating technology into product design and development. The smart shoes provide consumers access to varied health monitoring capabilities including monitoring physical health parameters and analyzing health benefits. Several smart shoes market manufacturers in the Europe region have been using technology to promote comfort, convenience, and overall health in order to improve the shoe-wearing experience. For Instance, Under Armour, Inc. launched three new pairs of connected shoes in February 2021. The HOVR Machina, HOVR Infinite 3, and HOVR Sonic 4 have all been announced to work with MapMyRun. Once connected, they are designed to track cadence, stride length, foot strike angle, and ground contact time, as well as distance, pace, and time, even when not connected to a tracked smart watch. The smart shoes market in Europe has been boosted even further by the growing demand for tracking and evaluating health metrics, which is expected to promote the adoption of innovative fitness products.
