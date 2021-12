Photographer David Butow’s new book, “Brink” (Punctum, 2021), takes a look at the media circus that gripped the nation for four years under the Trump administration. Politics is always a circus, full of all kinds of over-the-top pageantry. To be sure, that circus wasn’t started by the last administration, it just mushroomed to a level we hadn’t seen before. The time between 2016 and 2021 was especially interesting in both American politics and American life. And the ramifications of that time have not subsided, but continue to send shock waves through our lives here in the United States.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO