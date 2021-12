Adobe has updated Photoshop on the iPad with two important new tools: the smudge and sponge tools, which were previously only available on the desktop version of the software. The smudge tool (as the name implies) is used to blur and blend lines or colours together. It has the standard parameters for modifying the effect’s size and strength, as well as a range of modes (including normal, darken, lighten, hue, saturation, color, and luminosity). The sponge tool, on the other hand, is used to edit photographs by saturating or desaturating colour, allowing users to fine-tune the vibrancy of their photos and artwork.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO