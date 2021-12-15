ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European shares inch higher as investors eye major Fed policy outcome

(Reuters) – European shares inched higher on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision that is likely to signal a quicker withdrawal of its pandemic stimulus measures to counter broadening inflationary risks. The pan-European STOXX 600...

rismedia.com

Mortgage Rates Inch Up Following Fed Policy Changes

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.12% for the week ending Dec. 16, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey®. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.12% with an average 0.6 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.10%. Last year, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.67%.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower as tech stocks continue slide

Stocks opened lower Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way lower for major indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 209 points, or 0.6%, to 35,689, while the S&P 500 declined 0.6% to 4,639.86 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.7% to 15,070.42. The Nasdaq on Thursday suffered its biggest one-day fall since September in a move blamed by analysts on the Federal Reserve's more aggressively hawkish outlook, with the central bank on Wednesday accelerating the wind-down of its asset purchase program and penciling in three rate increases in 2022. Tech- and growth-related stocks are seen as more rate-sensitive, though Treasury yields have edged lower since the Fed meeting.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
