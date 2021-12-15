River View BOE meeting notes

WARSAW — River View Local Schools Board of Education recently met in regular session to conduct routine business of the district.

Donations received in November were $5,616, including $3,000 from Cleveland Cliffs to the athletic department.

The teacher substitute list from the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center was approved for December. The substitute custodial student activity rate was increased to $15 an hour. The high school after-detention teacher rate was increased to $17 an hour. The emergency preparedness license through Navigate 360 was approved for the coming year for $5,000.

Coaches for winter sports approved were Emily Casey as a volunteer for swimming, Tod Martin as assistant for wrestling, Shane Philabaum as volunteer assistant for wrestling, Braiden Davis for seventh grade wrestling and Hayden Martin for eighth grade wrestling. Two swimmers from Ridgewood and 15 from Coshocton will ride a River View bus with district swimmers to meets as needed this season.

April Turner was hired as a paraprofessional at the junior high. A junior high employee was approved for maternity leave. Adam Daugherty and Tina Webb were hired as substitute custodians. Cassidy Hunter will be an intervention specialist at Warsaw Elementary.

Toni Griffith will be a paraprofessional for the Warsaw after-school program at $14 an hour, paid from ESSER funds. Warsaw and Keene staff will be substitute teachers and paraprofessionals for the after-school program at a rate of $25 an hour from ESSER funds. Bus drives for the after-school program will get $22 an hour. The includes bus drivers for the high school and junior high GAP programs and Conesville afterschool program which is being reimbursed through MVESC.

Staff rolling over vacation days to 2022 are Abby Scheetz and Tim Scheetz with four days; Roger Boatman, Suzanne St. Clair and Jeff Eick with five days; and Renee Anderson with three days.

