ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FTSE dips as inflation surges to 10-year high

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Amal S
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Kjlj_0dNGOK6R00

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 dropped on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices jumped to their highest in a decade ahead of a Bank of England meeting, while Cineworld fell 27% following a court order to pay $957 million in damages to a rival.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended 0.7% lower, recording its sixth straight session in the red, weighed down by commodity-linked stocks.

The rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant has put the BoE in a double-bind, with investors no longer expecting the central bank to raise rates as early as Thursday despite higher-than-expected inflation numbers in November.

"It seems unlikely the Bank will move on rates tomorrow as the UK looks ahead to a potentially substantial wave of Omicron cases," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

"However, today's data suggests Andrew Bailey and his colleagues don't have the luxury of too much time to see how the new variant affects the economy. If they don't act before Christmas, they have may little choice at their first meeting of 2022 at the beginning of February."

Investors will also be watching for the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision at the end of its two-day meeting later in the day for clues on faster tapering of its pandemic-era bond purchases and sooner interest rate hikes.

Britain recorded 59,610 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since early January, as it faces what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a "tidal wave" of infections. read more

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) declined about 1.6% each, as crude prices fell on growing expectations that supply will outpace demand next year.

Industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) tumbled 2.1% as cautious investors reduced exposure to risk ahead of the Fed decision.

Cineworld (CINE.L) plunged 39.4% after a Canadian court ruling required it to pay C$1.23 billion ($957 million) to rival Cineplex as damages for scrapping a takeover deal.

British Airways' parent company IAG (ICAG.L) slipped 5.1% after it said it was set to cancel its takeover of Air Europa after European regulators indicated they would not allow the deal to go through without further concessions.

Pest control company Rentokil Initial (RTO.L) fell 4.7%, extending Tuesday's losses on its $6.7 billion bid to buy U.S. rival Terminix (TMX.N).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeCtU_0dNGOK6R00
UK inflation

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China cuts lending benchmark LPR for first time since April 2020

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) for the first time in 20 months at its December fixing on Monday, largely in line with market expectations. The one-year LPR was lowered by 5 basis points to 3.80% from 3.85% previously, while the five-year...
ECONOMY
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices sink as Omicron makes waves

SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Asian share markets fell and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe and threatened to swamp the global economy into the New Year. Beijing lightened the mood a little by cutting one-year loan rates for the frost...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

Gold holds near 3-week high on Omicron jitters

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, hovering near a three-week high hit in the previous session, as fears over the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,800.42 per ounce by 0113 GMT. U.S. gold...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asia stocks, oil prices suffer as Omicron spreads

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets fell and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter restrictions in Europe and threatened to drag on the global economy into the new year. A seasonal lack of liquidity made for a bumpy start and S&P 500 futures led the...
MARKETS
Reuters

London banking job exodus to EU slows despite Brexit

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The number of finance jobs shifting from Britain to the European Union due to Brexit is less than initially expected despite billions of euros in share trading moving to the bloc and London losing most of its access to EU capital markets, consultants EY said on Monday.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ftse#Royal Dutch Shell#Stocks#Uk#Bank Of England#Cineworld#Omicron#Aj Bell#Bp#Fed#Canadian
Reuters

International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA) are changing to a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the New Year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is aligning its working week with most global markets. The German bank will from Jan....
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The poster child of China's property crisis China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. "We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing...
WORLD
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower for the session and week

Oil futures settled with a loss on Friday, prompting prices to post their seventh weekly decline in eight weeks. Oil fell Friday as equities were mostly under pressure and investors became "increasingly cautious that stubbornly high inflation will result in increasingly tighter central bank policies around the globe -- and that will ultimately choke off growth in an already fragile economic recovery," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.52, or 2.1%, to settle at $70.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract lost 1.1%, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Inflation is bad enough. One country is making it even worse

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Unnerved by surging prices, the Bank of England...
BUSINESS
CNN

Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

London (CNN Business) — The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy