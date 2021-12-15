Police: Teen dies in accidental shooting in Manor

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that led to the death of a 17-year-old in Manor Tuesday night.

Police were called to Jamie Drive near Tinajero Way around 8:50 p.m. Officers said a group of friends were together at a home, when a gun accidentally discharged. The teen was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Police told KXAN someone shot the teen. The gun was not believed to be loaded and was not intentionally pointed at the teen. Police said the teen did not live at the home. They believe they know who the gun belongs to, but they told KXAN they cannot release that information, because it is part of the investigation. At this point, no charges have been filed.

The teen attended Weiss High School in the Pflugerville Independent School District.

“Pflugerville ISD and the Weiss High School community are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of our students last night. We are all hurting from this tragedy and our hearts go out to our student’s family and friends,” said the district in a statement.

Crisis counselors and social workers will be available to students and staff.

