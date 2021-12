Arturia has been relentless over the last few year with updating and improving its instruments. Whether that's firmware upgrades for its hardware or feature dumps for its plugins. Pigments, the company's all original virtual synth (as opposed to its meticulous emulations of classic hardware), has been one of the biggest benefactors of these free updates. Today the company is launching Pigments 3.5 another significant upgrade to what I have said repeatedly is my favorite soft synth at the moment.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO