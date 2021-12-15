ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
towardsdatascience.com

Image Enhancement Using GFPGAN

With the advent of Image processing using Deep Learning, we have seen N number of pre-trained models that not only process image but also enhance their properties, you may have seen multiple videos of Deep fakes that brings life to images. One of the major advancements in the field of...
BBC

Better images of AI

BBC R&D is collaborating on a project called “Better images of AI” to develop and distribute images representing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for anyone to use. We are working with We And AI, the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence and other partners to launch the Better Images of AI website where you will find a collection of new, freely available images under Creative Commons licenses.
Photonics.com

Wide Beam Imager

The Ophir® WB-I SWIR Wide Beam Imager from MKS Instruments Inc. is a compact, calibrated optical system for measuring the size and power distribution of large and divergent beams of VCSELs and LEDs in the SWIR range. The profiler, when combined with Ophir BeamGage software and an InGaAs camera,...
mathworks.com

Image Sudoku Solver on Browser

Sudoku Solver, Live WebCam (PC only) Sudoku Solver, Static Image (for mobile) The sudoku on webcam image is recognized by classic image processing techniques and each digit is recognized by a simple CNN. The solution of the sudoku is overlayed on the original image and displayed on the web page.
HackerNoon

An Intro to AI Image Recognition and Image Generation

Artificial intelligence, undoubtedly, is altering the ways we live, work, and even create. It enhances productivity, quality, and speed of work. Image recognition that used to be tedious work has now been performed by AI-enabled machines. The image-generating feature of artificial intelligence has opened ways for people to go in directions they have never heard of.
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
IndieWire

The 7 Best Portable Photo Printers for Every Budget

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Photo sharing may seem restricted to social media, but printable photos still exist. If you’ve been shopping around for a portable photo printer that will bring your favorite memories into the palm of your hand, we collected a list of some of the best, and most affordable options to buy, based on customer reviews. For additional shopping guides see our picks for the best...
BGR.com

Amazon has major deals on Logitech accessories for your computer

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more For many of us, our computer is part of our livelihood. There are a ton of jobs in the world that require you to be on your computer. Finding the best ways to utilize your computer for your work can be difficult, but you have to know the right accessories for it. There is a huge sale at Amazon right now on Logitech accessories for your computer that can help you get the most out of your computer. You’re sure to find great deals on Logitech accessories...
