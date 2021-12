Members of the Defend Black Voters Coalition chose Detroit’s Huntington Center as their backdrop earlier this month when they issued a warning about the dangers of “voter suppression legislation” backed by Republican state lawmakers. The building behind them, formerly known as the TCF Center, was a powerful symbol of what could happen if elections indeed are […] The post Activists target corporate campaign cash in battle against voting restrictions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO