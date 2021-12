NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Bridgeport at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 3 p.m. Toronto at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m. Rochester at Hershey, 5 p.m. Abbotsford at Henderson, 7...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO