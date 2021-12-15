The Unforgivable debuts at #1 on Netflix

In life, some things are just unforgivable. Killing someone in cold blood is one of those things. In Netflix’s Unforgivable, Sandra Bullock is a cop killer at least that’s how everyone sees her even after spending twenty years in prison paying for it. That’s right, I said the words “killer” and “prison”. When you think of Bullock’s iconic roles in films like Miss Congeniality where she played an agent turned beauty pageant queen, and Blindside where Bullock adopts a traumatized boy it might be hard for some to imagine America’s sweetheart in such a gritty role. But Bullock does a great job in her role as Ruth Slater, a felon, re-entering society after spending two decades behind bars for killing a police officer. Forced to live in a slummy halfway house and work a dead-end warehouse job Ruth quickly realizes that starting over will be the hardest thing she’s ever done. Ruth’s newfound freedom comes with a new set of barriers that’s almost like being back behind prison walls. Ruth’s struggles finding suitable work, finding love, and more importantly reconnecting with her little sister that she lost to the system when she went in, shed light on the discrimination and the lack of job opportunities the formerly incarcerated are subjected to. With a star-studded cast that features the likes of Viola Davis and Jon Bernthal, Unforgivable has all the makings to be another great film under Bullock’s belt. While Sandra Bullock’s performance is nothing less than stellar, The Unforgivable falls short.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO