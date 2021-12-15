ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Unforgivable debuts at #1 on Netflix

Advanced Television
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNora Fingscheidt’s drama-thriller The Unforgivable debuted at #1 globally on Netflix for the week beginning December 6th. Audiences spent 85.86 million hours with Sandra Bullock, who stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Fingscheidt joins...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
San Francisco Chronicle

How Sandra Bullock shed her rom-com persona for Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’

Sandra Bullock doesn’t crack a smile, or utter more than a few words, through much of the first half of the new Netflix film “The Unforgivable.”. When we first see her at the start of the tense drama, her character Ruth Slater is being released from a Washington prison after serving a 20-year sentence for murder. It’s clear from Bullock’s set jaw and vacant stare that the pain of incarceration — and of missing the little sister, Katie (Aisling Franciosi), she had to leave behind — weighs heavily on Ruth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
seattlepi.com

Netflix Debuts ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The series takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” which culminated in Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) triumph against Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) at the All Valley Karate Tournament. Their rivalry lasts throughout the decades, but in Season 4, Daniel’s Miyagi-Do and Johnny’s Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take down the Cobra Kai dojo led by their enemy John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

The Power of the Dog Debuts Atop Netflix Charts, Lost In Space Leads TV

There was a new champion atop the Netflix viewing charts this week, with The Power of the Dog claiming the top spot. Jane Campion’s Western drama, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, reigned at the top of Netflix’s viewing for the week ending December 5th with 27.2 million hours viewed. The Power...
TV & VIDEOS
Cartoon Brew

China’s ‘Green Snake’ Debuts At #3 On Netflix’s Weekly Charts

Green Snake (a.k.a. White Snake 2), which topped the Chinese box office earlier this year, launched in the #3 spot on Netflix’s non-English film chart with 10.65 million hours viewed since its December 1 debut on the platform. The film managed this feat without making much of an impact...
TV & VIDEOS
uticaphoenix.net

Sandra Bullock Shows a New Side in ‘The Unforgivable’ –

Three years after starring in the global hit Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix in a very different kind of survival story. In the new film The Unforgivable, Bullock plays a woman who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and must re-enter a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. In addition to starring in the film, which is based on the 2009 British miniseries Unforgiven, Bullock also produced the drama.
MOVIES
thefandomentals.com

The Unforgivable’s Biggest Crime is Its Mediocrity

I think it was Gene Siskel who once famously said, “Most movies aren’t thumbs up or down. Their thumbs sideways.” It’s the little things that move the scale one way or another. Now I don’t use a rating system, I find them all too reductive in the age of the internet, but I found myself thinking about that during The Unforgivable.
ACCIDENTS
ComicBook

The Silent Sea: Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Next South Korean Thriller Series

Following the success of Squid Game and Hellbound this year Netflix's investment in original content from around the world is continuing as yet another thriller series from South Korea has been confirmed by the streamer. The Silent Sea is a new 8-episode series produced by Artist Studio which will be released exclusively on Netflix worldwide. Netflix's official description for the series reads as follows: "Set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification, The Silent Sea is the story of the members of a special team sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon." You can find the full trailer below and look for the full series to premiere on the streamer on Christmas Eve, December 24.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was The Unforgivable Filmed?

‘The Unforgivable’ is an emotional drama about a woman who tries to piece her life back together after being in prison for 20 years. Ruth Slater is unable to shake off her crime and continues to be treated as a second-class citizen even as she searches for her long-lost sister. The indifferent urban environment where much of the film is set gives Ruth’s emotional journey a fitting backdrop, with scenes from the countryside giving brief but calming respite. Curious about where ‘The Unforgivable’ was filmed? We’ve got the story!
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like The Unforgivable You Must See

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt and starring Sandra Bullock in the lead, ‘The Unforgivable’ centers upon a former convict as she tries to rebuild her life after spending twenty years in prison. Convicted of a heinous crime that continues to follow her despite having served her time, Ruth struggles to be treated fairly while also searching for her long-lost sister.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Beloved Netflix Series Quickly Conquers Top 10 After New Season Debut

The wait for the second season of The Witcher was an incredibly long one for fans. Fortunately, that wait is now over. Friday saw the debut of every episode of The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix, about two years after series first arrived. Eight brand new episodes of the hit fantasy series are now available to binge on Netflix, and it looks as though subscribers have wasted absolutely no time jumping back in.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Surprising Movie Skyrockets on Netflix Amid Major MCU Debut

As expected, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin has finally brought Netflix’s Daredevil to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye series, which is currently airing on Disney+. The villain appeared briefly on cell phone footage with Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), but it was certainly enough to confirm his role in the MCU moving forward.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Sandra Bullock Is A Murderer And Ex- Con In NetFlix’s The Unforgiveable

In life, some things are just unforgivable. Killing someone in cold blood is one of those things. In Netflix’s Unforgivable, Sandra Bullock is a cop killer at least that’s how everyone sees her even after spending twenty years in prison paying for it. That’s right, I said the words “killer” and “prison”. When you think of Bullock’s iconic roles in films like Miss Congeniality where she played an agent turned beauty pageant queen, and Blindside where Bullock adopts a traumatized boy it might be hard for some to imagine America’s sweetheart in such a gritty role. But Bullock does a great job in her role as Ruth Slater, a felon, re-entering society after spending two decades behind bars for killing a police officer. Forced to live in a slummy halfway house and work a dead-end warehouse job Ruth quickly realizes that starting over will be the hardest thing she’s ever done. Ruth’s newfound freedom comes with a new set of barriers that’s almost like being back behind prison walls. Ruth’s struggles finding suitable work, finding love, and more importantly reconnecting with her little sister that she lost to the system when she went in, shed light on the discrimination and the lack of job opportunities the formerly incarcerated are subjected to. With a star-studded cast that features the likes of Viola Davis and Jon Bernthal, Unforgivable has all the makings to be another great film under Bullock’s belt. While Sandra Bullock’s performance is nothing less than stellar, The Unforgivable falls short.
MOVIES
ABC6.com

Movie shot in Fall River makes debut, coming to Netflix

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WLNE)- An exclusive screening of a Netflix film shot in Fall River is coming to local theaters Friday. “Don’t Look Up” is directed by Adam McKay, who is known for movies including “Step Brothers” and “Vice.”. This is one of the biggest...
FALL RIVER, MA

