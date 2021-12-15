ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fortnite Boba Fett Skins: Price, Release Date & What You Should Know

By Jimmy Donnellan
culturedvultures.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite‘s signing off 2021 with another Star Wars collaboration, this time to celebrate Boba Fett’s new Disney+ show. The Book of Boba Fett will launch on December 29th, 2021 and feature the legendary bounty hunter along with Fennec Shand trying to build an empire for themselves in the galaxy. What better...

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Exciting New Trailer for THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT - "I Am Boba Fett"

Disney+ has debuted a new trailer for Lucasfilm’s upcoming series The Book of Boba Fett. The trailer puts more of a focus on Boba Fett’s journey to the top of the food chain in the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. It also hints that the series will explore how the iconic bounty hunter cheated death after Return of the Jedi!
TV & VIDEOS
DBLTAP

Elderwood Rek'Sai Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Elderwood Rek'Sai was revealed as one of the new skins coming soon to League of Legends. Rek'Sai joins Gnar as the 12th and 13th offerings in the Elderwood skin line alongside the likes of those such as Hecarim, Veigar, and Azir. Considering that Riot just released the Cafe Cuties line with Patch 11.23, these skins are expected to arrive either later this month or early next year.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Xbox One#Release Date#Disney#Mandalorian#The Fortnite Item Shop
gamewatcher.com

The Matrix Awakens PC Release Date - What Do We Know?

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience surprised everybody when it popped up on digital stores. Although hopes of seeing a new game which used the IP were dashed as soon as one read its description, questions surrounding a potential PC release date continue to persist. Given how the...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

WARHAMMER 40: SPACE 2 RELEASE DATE. – WHAT DO WE KNOW?

WARHAMMER 40: SPACE 2 RELEASE DATE. – WHAT DO WE KNOW?. Developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment have revealed Warhammer40,000: Space Marine2 at The Game Awards 2021. A cinematic trailer confirms Captain Titus’ return. While release dates are unknown, it appears that the sequel will build upon the foundations laid by the 2011 entry and introduce a new enemy.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Book of Boba Fett - The Return Trailer

This month, return to the sands of Tatooine. The Book of Boba Fett, an all-new Original series, starts streaming December 29 on Disney+. The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
FanSided

Fortnite Chapter 3: Map changes, battle pass and more you should know

It’s official — Fortnite’s Chapter 3 has finally arrived. Players can expect to see major updates that officially went into effect on December 5. Every new chapter of Fortnite brings needed improvements, crossovers and new characters to the battle-royale style game. At the end of Chapter 2, players were introduced to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who will play the character, “The Foundation.”
VIDEO GAMES
PopSugar

Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett Is Premiering Soon, So Here's What to Know

Boba Fett is one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars universe. The legendary bounty hunter has appeared in countless films and television series throughout the franchise, like The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian, and more. While the character has been around for over 40 years, he's never had a stand-alone project until now.
TV & VIDEOS
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite: Chapter 3: When Is Update Day?

Fortnite: Chapter 3 is well underway with an absolute tonne of content to play and no doubt more on the way. Epic really are the best in the business when it comes to posting updates, with Fortnite getting its own update day once every two weeks on average. In Chapter...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite Christmas Skins 2021: Icebound Midas, Blizzaballe, Ice Crystal & More

Epic has revealed the Christmas skins coming to Fortnite for Winterfest 2021 and it’s fair to say that we’re all taking a trip to recolor wonderland. While there are a few original skins this Christmas, the vast majority of them are restyles of iconic skins like Midas, Crystal, and Isabelle. There’s even a new Jonesy variant. However, there are also some brand new skins like Dawn and Reina that players will no doubt love too.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Bully 2: Release Date, Leaks and everything you need to know

Bully was a bit of an odd game for Rockstar. Released over 15 years ago, it saw Rockstar's open-world formula set loose on a school with a fittingly tough protagonist. Recently, we've heard some news about Bully 2. Here's what you should know. Was Bully 2 supposed to show up...
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Star Wars: What The Book of Boba Fett Trailers Might Be Hiding

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is only a few weeks away, marking a major turning point for the fan-favorite character who was originally “killed off” on the big screen in 1983. But now Boba Fett‘s back (played by Temuera Morrison) and teaming up with assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to take over Jabba the Hutt’s old criminal empire on Tatooine.
MOVIES
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite: How To Get Into Bot Lobbies

Fortnite is one of the most challenging games out there, with not even SBMM helping some players to come up against players of equivalent skill. That’s where bot lobbies come in handy. Ever since the start of Chapter 2, AI enemies have been a part of Fortnite. These “bot”...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite: How To Get The Blizzabelle Skin For Free

With Winterfest also underway, Fortnite fans are currently spoilt for choice for content, especially with so many still getting used to the grand overhaul of Chapter 3. As well as tonnes of Winterfest stuff, players can also grab themselves a free Blizzabelle skin. To claim Blizzabelle for free, players simply...
VIDEO GAMES
uscannenbergmedia.com

What you should know when producing the news

Over the last semester, I truly learned about the “news rush” that every broadcast producer talks about. The feeling that comes with changing the top of the show, writing teases, and fixing graphics 30 seconds before they go on air is something only a broadcast producer could experience. I wish I had been more prepared for this pressure at the beginning of the semester.
TV & VIDEOS
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite: When Does Winterfest 2021 End?

Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2021 brings with it a whole host of new content (including some free items), but all good things must come to an end. After starting on December 16th, 2021, Winterfest 2021 will conclude on January 6th, 2022. This means that Winterfest 2021 will run for 21 days, three weeks in total. The game may get an additional update over the course of Winterfest, but it’s unlikely seeing as how Epic’s employees will likely be in the middle of their Christmas break.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy