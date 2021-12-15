'Coinbase, You're Drunk:' How Users Reacted After Finding Out Their Crypto Portfolio Was Worth Billions Of Dollars Out Of Nowhere

Investors in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies — who were made substantially wealthier, on paper, for some time on Tuesday after cryptocurrency prices went haywire on the biggest cryptocurrency websites — have mostly reacted hilariously to the episode on Twitter.

What Happened: Some of the cryptocurrency investors took to Twitter to joke about their huge windfalls that briefly made them billionaires and trillionaires — albeit on paper — and how people tried desperately to withdraw billions from their accounts.

One cryptocurrency holder joked that Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was “drunk” after the cryptocurrency exchange displayed abnormally high prices for several cryptocurrencies.

Another Twitter user joked that he was anticipating landing on the moon and not “the farthest star in the universe.”

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, quipped that the erratic cryptocurrency prices made him an “unrealized quadrillionaire.”

A cryptocurrency investor, whose wallet showed a portfolio balance of $2.9 billion, felt she should sue Coinbase for playing with her emotions and blood pressure.

American conservative political commentator and author Michael Knowles said he received only $48 after selling $7.7 billion worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) that was shown in his wallet and asked Coinbase where the rest of his money was.

Why It Matters: The wildly inaccurate cryptocurrency prices appearing on the cryptocurrency websites were initially speculated to be the result of a hack but the companies said it was the result of a “display issue.”

Cryptocurrency data provider CoinMarketCap said the issue has been resolved and the prices of all cryptocurrencies should now be accurate. The company added it is continuing to investigate the issue.

Coinbase said it was aware customers were having issues accessing its site and it is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 3.0% during the last 24 hours, trading at $48,214.76 at press time, while Ethereum is up 2.7% to $3,863.17

Dogecoin is up 13.6% during the 24-hour period to $0.1797.