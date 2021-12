New Jersey on Monday reported another seven COVID-19 deaths and 2,525 cases as the state’s hospitals reported more than 1,200 patients for the first time in seven months. The state’s seven-day average for new positive tests increased to 3,091, up 64% from a week ago and 191% from a month ago. That’s also the highest average since April 19. By comparison, however, the seven-day average was 4,887 on Dec. 6, 2020, when vaccinations were not yet available.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO