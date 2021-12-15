ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

LETTER: Thanks for supporting Our Neighbors' Table

Daily News Of Newburyport
 4 days ago

The season of giving is upon us and our neighbors never fail to show their generosity! In the last month alone, community members have collected and donated over 17,000 pounds of food to Our Neighbors’ Table through food drives. We’d like to extend special thanks to those who...

www.newburyportnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Letter: Thank you for kindness

On Monday, Dec. 6, my mom & I went to Applebee’s on Elida Road for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Someone from Anytime Fitness knew me and paid for our meals. I don’t know who it was, but you know who you are and it is gratefully appreciated by both of us.
Sentinel-Echo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanksgiving food basket committee thanks community for support

Once again I am grateful to the Laurel County community for the tremendous support of our Thanksgiving food basket program. The outpouring of food, finances, time and talent made the project a blessed and rewarding experience for all. 420 families shared a special Thanksgiving dinner because of your generosity. We thank the school children who brought food for the collections, the financial donors who generously responded to our plea, the young and old who worked putting the baskets together and helping with distribution day, and the committee who kept us on track for putting everything together. May the Lord bless you all abundantly.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Rappahannock News

Letter: Thanks to all who supported the food pantry’s Thanksgiving giveaway

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. The Board of Directors, Mimi and Laura, and our clients would like to thank everyone who supported the annual Thanksgiving giveaway. With the help of our volunteers, the pantry provided 170 complete Thanksgiving meals to our clients on Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week.
beverlypress.com

Avant family thanks community for support

The family of Jacqueline Avant on Dec. 7 issued a statement through the Beverly Hills City Council, thanking the community for the outpouring of support following the philanthropist’s Dec. 1 murder in Trousdale Estates. Mayor Robert Wunderlich read the entirety of the statement aloud at the beginning of Tuesday’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
KTSA

Thank You for Supporting “Wrappin’ With Jack”

Over the years, you and I have spent some time together, haven’t we?. And you’ve been generous letting me into your life, your home and your car. I’ve borrowed a fair amount of time talking about “Wrappin’ With Jack” and Family Service Association of San Antonio, and if nothing else, thank you for listening and indulging me in that.
Napa Valley Register

Letter: Thank you, Mayor Ellsworth

I’d like to thank Mayor Ellsworth for his attention to the Clover Flat Landfill and its issues concerning water supply, pollution, and fire risk. Mr. Ellsworth is not trying to make this a political debate or a “war”; he is doing this because he recognizes a threat to the health and safety of our community.
POLITICS
River Falls Journal

Letter: Thanks for helping veterans

The members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 121 of River Falls want to express our thanks to all of the generous people of this community. We were able to collect and buy many gift cards to deliver to the veterans hospitalized at the Minneapolis VA Hospital. We also want...
RIVER FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Scouting For Food#Food Drive#Charity#Amesbury Stop Shop#The Amesbury Lions Club#Whittier Tech#Coco#Early Associates#The Amesbury Boosters
KFDM-TV

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING TOYFEAST 2021

Thank you for another successful TOYFEAST! Providing holiday toys and meals is a struggle for many low-income families. With your help, so far, we have raised $50,934 in cash, collected 1,289 toys to be distributed to less fortunate youth, and donated more than 708 pounds of non-perishable food to the SETX Food Bank, which translates into 849 meals for those in need. Your generosity means children will have wonderful surprises and beautiful gifts under the tree on Christmas morning!
southpasadenareview.com

Thank God for Our Spiritual Leaders

First published in the Dec. 3 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. The people of South Pasadena are lucky, and so am I. We both get to share the wisdom and personalities of the spiritual leaders of this community. I’m lucky because I get to visit and share the personalities and teachings of these remarkable people in my columns. And when those leaders have a problem, their problems become all our problems.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Our local SPCA deserves our thanks… and our help

SPCA wish list for donated items New dog leashes and collars Paper towels Disinfectant wipes Bleach Cat litter (no crystals) Canned and dry Hills dog/cat food Canned and dry Royal Canin Babycat Any brand dog/cat food for food pantry Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets Probiotics Cat Supplement Vicks Vaporub Ointment Cream Cough Suppressant and Topical Analgesic Dog and cat treats and toys Syringe for feeding newborn animals Bring items to the SPCA Adoption & Education Center at 200 Tahoe Ave., Roseville between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
finewoodworking.com

Letters: An unfinished outfeed table

This is not a novel shop tip, it is just a simple outfeed table for my tablesaw. What makes it unique is that my 5-year old grandson, Jack, was my shop helper on the build. Many activities in life that we pursue as adults—cooking, fishing, golf, gardening—were often handed down to us when we were young. I learned to use tools from my dad; he learned from an older brother-in-law. My son-in-law is a good husband and dad, but truth be told, my daughter is the do-it-yourselfer in the family. If Jack is going to learn about woodworking, then I am the likely conduit.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Washington Business Journal

Viewpoint: Our time to give thanks

As this year comes to an end, I have just one word to share with you. For me, the period right after Thanksgiving is always a period of reflection and appreciation. But this year, it hit me particularly hard as I listened to Children’s National Hospital CEO Kurt Newman accept our CEO of the Year award during our Nov. 30 gala. Who among us that night didn’t feel his emotion as he gave thanks with dignity and humility? Listening to him describe what it was like to be in the center of the storm, where lives were on the line, employees were working round the clock and each day seemed to demand a new response — it was a testament to grace, humility, humor and sheer force of commitment. It was impossible to not be thankful for that kind of leadership and, more to the point, that kind of leader.
RELIGION
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Thanks to the Assembly

I would like to say thank you to the Anchorage Assembly for listening to Anchorage residents and for passing a budget amendment package that realigns our budget with our values — one that supports schools, pre-K education, economic development, mental health, public safety and families. Thanks, Assembly members, for continued...
Gatesville Messenger

NEIGHBORS SUPPORTING NEIGHBORS

A car show and toy drive was held over the weekend at Bare Bones BBQ. The event brought in people from near and far and collected many toys to be donated for Christmas. The car show included trophies awarded for several different classes and door prizes. Santa Claus was also on hand for photo opportunities as well as a guest judge. Event hosts included Bare Bones BBQ, The Feed Mill, S&W Productions and Roaming Chariots Car Club.
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Letter: Thank you for your kindness

From Arkansas, we were in Lubbock in early November to visit a relative who had a health emergency. I just wanted to thank Dr. Scheels and Monty at the VA, who helped us so much, and the staff at urgent care, and then the emergency room at UMC. I know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy