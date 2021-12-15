ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on retail sales for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales, which surged 1.7% in October, are expected to increase at a slower rate of 0.8%.
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for December is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index is expected to decline to 25.5 in December from 30.9 in November.
  • Data on import and export prices for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect import prices increasing 0.7% in November, with export prices also likely to rise 0.7%.
  • Data on business inventories for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Business inventories are expected to increase 1.0% in October.
  • The housing market index for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index, which increased 3 points to a very strong reading of 83 in November, might rise further to 84 in December.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The FOMC will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for October will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Benzinga

Thursday's Market Minute: Pivotal Economic Data On Tap Tomorrow

There are some potentially pivotal economic data due at the end of this week, so let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what you should be keeping an eye on!. First, after last week’s disappointing non-farm payrolls release on Friday, traders and investors will be focused on the weekly jobs report due out today. Last week jobless claims came in at 222K a slight uptick from the week prior at 194K but still the lowest number of people claiming joblessness since the start of the pandemic. Wednesday’s JOLTS numbers showed the disconnect between employers that need to fill positions and workers willing to take on those roles remains, coming in at 11M.
Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marvell Technology Stock In The Last 15 Years

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.12% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In MRVL: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 51.73 shares of Marvell Technology at the time with $1,000. This investment in MRVL would have produced an average annual return of 10.29%. Currently, Marvell Technology has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion.
Jerome Powell
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Socks and toys: Wednesday data gifts duds and treats

Dec 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. SOCKS AND TOYS: WEDNESDAY DATA GIFTS DUDS AND TREATS (1134 EST/1634 GMT) As if investors didn't have enough on their minds with the...
Reuters

Japan admits overstating some government economic data for years

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Japanese government overstated construction orders data received from builders for years, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, an admission that could dent credibility of official statistics widely used by investors and economists. It was not clear why the government started the practice of...
Entrepreneur

Markets Wait for A Series of Major Economic Data

Markets start a new trading week in the pre-market up moderately once again, following a fairly robust week of trading that saw the S&P 500 close out at a new record all-time high. Ahead of today’s opening bell, the Nasdaq is +55 points, the Dow is +20 and the S&P is +8 points at this hour.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Are Lower as Investors Digest This Week's Rally, Turn Focus to Economic Data

U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday, after the major averages posted a third straight day of gains and traders took a pause as they awaited economic data on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 32 points, or 0.09%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.5%. All the major averages were still on track for a winning week, however.
CNBC

European stocks close lower as investors watch omicron, economic data; UniCredit surges

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Thursday, as investors continued to monitor developments around the omicron Covid variant and look ahead to key U.S. economic data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down by 0.1% provisionally, having started the day on a positive note. Oil and gas stocks fell 1.1% to lead the losses as most sectors and major bourses fell into the red.
Coinspeaker

S&P 500 Futures Surge 0.50% Higher as Investors Reassess Key Economic Data

While the big cap stocks are feeling the weight of reality in the broader stock market, the Russell 2000, a benchmark for small-cap stocks, also fell 3.86% in a week. The United States stock market is at a point of inflection as there is a mixture of bearish and bullish performances across the board with the S&P 500 futures surging by 0.50% on Sunday. The futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) added 191 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures edged up 0.3%.
Seeking Alpha

Roundup: Economic Data Supports Market Overvaluation Theory

U.S. debt is expected to pile on, considering government proposals for increased spending under the infrastructure+ initiative. While popular media sources have been proclaiming a grand recovery post-vaccine rollout and increased economic participation, there are a number of data points in government-reported data that indicates, on a macroeconomic level, that all hasn't been well, despite hopes of a recovery to (or surpassing) pre-COVID levels.
bloomberglaw.com

Covid Fiscal Support Reduced Economic Damage, OECD Tax Data Show

Tax revenue as a percentage of GDP was on average 33.5% in 2020. The fiscal health of many countries deteriorated in 2020, but that didn’t translate into the dramatic falls in tax revenue seen after the global financial crisis a decade earlier, according to a report from the OECD. Tax...
