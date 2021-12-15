Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

There are some potentially pivotal economic data due at the end of this week, so let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what you should be keeping an eye on!. First, after last week’s disappointing non-farm payrolls release on Friday, traders and investors will be focused on the weekly jobs report due out today. Last week jobless claims came in at 222K a slight uptick from the week prior at 194K but still the lowest number of people claiming joblessness since the start of the pandemic. Wednesday’s JOLTS numbers showed the disconnect between employers that need to fill positions and workers willing to take on those roles remains, coming in at 11M.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO