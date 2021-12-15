ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Hyatt Place opens in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyatt Place has opened a new hotel in New York’s Chelsea, with design inspired by the brownstone-lined neighbourhood. The 510-room, 45-storey hotel is located at 140 West 24th Street and features views of the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center. The contemporary rooms...

