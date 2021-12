Those who respect the OG icons all have this in common: a profound personal style that mimics their life’s work. Jordan Viray, a graphic design veteran and lifetime collector of backpacks and body art, credits his choice in gear to his Bay Area roots; it was there he witnessed and contributed to the region’s golden age of graffiti, skateboarding, and DJing. The Superstar is an obvious choice for Jordan as it sat at that key intersection where all those cultural movements have collided to form the foundation of street culture as we know it.

