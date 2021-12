"If Season 1 was Kendall’s season and Season 2 was Shiv’s turn as heir-apparent to the Waystar Royco fortune, Season 3 seemed to be Roman. He was the one who was closest to his father," says Sophie Gilbert. "But after the well-crafted and beautiful Season 2, I found Season 3 frustrating through the first seven hours just because it seemed like nothing was happening. But what I’ve come to realize after the finale’s Monopoly-board scene is that this show is essentially a game of Monopoly. We’re just going round and round the board. People go up and people go down, and people go to jail and people come out. It’s the perfect metaphor for what this show is trying to do. And I do still kind of hate that they leave all the great emotional drama and pathos to the finale every single season. But at the same time, it’s so powerful when it comes. Kendall is one of the great TV characters of all time—and we can talk more about Jeremy Strong and his Method later—but, to me, he is the bloodied, beating heart of the show. And at the end of the penultimate episode, when Kendall seemed to sink into his pool lounger and possibly drown, I was fascinated by the idea of what that kind of disruption might do to the show. How his death might realign in the sort of drama that it would introduce. And then ultimately, the show feinted away from that."

