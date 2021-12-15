ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Major UK banks to roll out shared banking hubs

finextra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor UK banks have agreed to create a network of shared banking hubs to ensure communities have fair access to cash. The agreement comes amid mounting pressure over UK bank branch closures as more people switch to mobile and online banking. According to consumer campaigning group Which?, the rate...

www.finextra.com

finextra.com

CFPB hauls in five BNPL firms to kickstart inquiry

The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has launched an inquiry into the buy now, pay later market amid concerns about accumulating debt levels and data harvesting by vendors. The watchdog has submitted a series of orders to Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, PayPal, and Zip to hand over information about their...
MARKETS
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

Wales is set to see a return to tougher Covid restrictions after Christmas following a surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the country’s newly announced measures compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period alongside new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.Nightclubs will be closed from December 27 under the new rules, although the Welsh Government has announced a £60 million fund to support any businesses affected by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thepaypers.com

EVO Payments secures majority interest in National Bank of Greece

US-based EVO Payments has announced it has entered a long-term alliance with the National Bank of Greece (NBG) to provide merchant acquiring and payment processing services. Under the terms of the agreements, EVO and NBG will form a merchant acquiring joint venture. The Bank will spin off its merchant acquiring business into a new entity, and EVO will acquire a 51% interest in the new entity.
BUSINESS
Reuters

World shares climb higher on central bank announcements

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks moved higher on Thursday after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program one day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering. In the United States, recent readings on surging producer...
STOCKS
finextra.com

British Business Bank injects further £300m to Simply’s funding line

Today, the British Business Bank announces an increase to business lender Simply’s existing ENABLE Funding facility. In total, the facility will provide £300m of funding to SMEs across the UK. This is now the largest facility under the Bank’s ENABLE Funding programme, which aims to improve the supply of asset finance to the UK smaller business community.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Fable Fintech Debuts API Hub for Open Banking

API Hub — which accommodates cross-border, FX and trade transactions — features frictionless, inclusive and customized features, regardless of the client’s technology stack. “In line with creating a scalable, customizable and efficient open banking ecosystem, we are proud to announce the launch of our API Hub,” said...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Dashero to connect to bank accounts with Nordigen

Free open banking platform Nordigen and all-in-one asset manager Dashero have partnered to facilitate quick and autonomous transaction imports from customer banks accounts onto the platform. Dashero is a full-service management tool for the digital entrepreneur, combining cashflow and digital asset monitoring services and online advertising integrations all in a...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Revolut granted full banking licence in Lithuania

Following the proposal of the Bank of Lithuania, a specialised bank licence of Revolut Technologies UAB has been changed to a banking licence by the European Central Bank. After extending and supplementing the licence, Revolut Bank UAB will complement its current main activities (accepting deposits and granting loans) with the payment services (card payments, direct debit, credit transfer, cash withdrawal, money remittance, payment initiation, account information services). These services are currently provided by Revolut Payments UAB, an electronic money institution of Revolut group licensed in Lithuania. The permission to reorganise it by way of merger with Revolut Bank UAB was granted by the Bank of Lithuania at the beginning of October this year.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

From customer trust to net zero finance: 5 financial services predictions for 2022

1. Fintech will continue to erode the trust advantage. Historically, consumers have been less inclined to trust new, dynamic technology businesses with their money. But attitudes are changing. This year, a study from EY found FinTechs were more trusted than regional or national banks by consumers under the age of 65, with over twice as many 18-24 year olds declaring higher levels of trust in contemporary digital financial services than incumbent banks.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

BoE Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, no hike due to Omicron

The Bank of England (BoE) will announce its decision on Thursday, December 16 at 12:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of 10 major banks. The consensus is to wait until more data about the variant and its economic impact is evident and to raise rates only in February.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Modifi snags $145 million in debt financing

Global fintech MODIFI today announced 145M USD in debt financing with existing bank partners Silicon Valley Bank and Solarisbank. The funds will be used to address increasing demand and help more small and medium-sized enterprises trade internationally on MODIFI’s digital platform. COVID-19 has negatively impacted SME exporters and importers,...
SMALL BUSINESS
finextra.com

Australia suffers 9.2% rise in Y-o-Y fraud on payment card transactions

Data released today by the industry self-regulatory body Australian Payments Network (AusPayNet) shows a 9.2% rise in fraud on payment card transactions in the 12 months to 30 June 2021 (FY21) alongside an increase in online spending during COVID-19 lockdowns. With total spending on cards rising 5.4% to $847.3 billion...
WORLD
finextra.com

ING Bank Śląski goes live on Thought Machine's Vault

Thought Machine, the cloud native core banking technology company, today announces it has been selected by Polish bank ING Bank Śląski. The bank is now live on Vault, Thought Machine’s cloud native core banking engine, with a new personal loan product, enhancing its position as a leader in digital banking customer experience.
BUSINESS

