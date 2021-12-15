ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why would any show kill off a character in 2021 when there is a chance for a reboot?

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since no show truly dies, it's making less and less...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Netflix is adapting action comic book The Hated as a female-driven live-action western series

Emmy-nominated When They See Us and Colin in Black & White writer Michael Starrbury is on board to write the adaptation of David F. Walker's comic book series. "It’ll be a female-driven post-Civil War revisionist history western, based on the exploits of Araminta Free, a gun-slinging bounty hunter in a world where the Civil War ended differently – instead of a victory for the North, there is a truce, and what had been one country is now two," according to Deadline. "Araminta specializes in crossing the border into the Confederacy tracking down vicious war criminals, which has made her a woman with a price on her head. Solid Comix publishes it."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Show#Kill Off
thecurrent-online.com

First Kill: When Will The Show Release? Cast, Synopsis & More!

Netflix is working on a show based on a story by New York Times bestselling author Victoria “VE” Schwab, released in September in the Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite collection. It is a Young Adult story about vampires, produced by the company of Emma Roberts, currently also busy with a show for Hulu called Tell Me Lies. But what is the plot of the TV series First Kill?
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Gossip Girl, Chucky and Saved by the Bell have done reboots the right way with their "stealth queer storytelling"

It's not surprising that HBO Max's And Just Like That reboot of Sex and the City is more inclusive to minority and LGBTQ characters, says Mark Peikert. "What is more surprising is when the seemingly most disposable series rebrands turn out to be the ones with the most articulate narratives about life today," he says. "Perhaps no one really thought we needed a new iteration of Saved by the Bell or Gossip Girl other than showrunners Tracey Wigfield and Joshua Safran. And a TV adaptation of Child’s Play from the film’s creator Don Mancini seemed, at first glance, like another opportunity to cash in on a franchise that had run out of cinematic steam. But all three series quickly turned into compelling, literate television with a lot more on their minds than high-gloss, no-calorie entertainment." As Wigfield puts it: "The first priority is always being funny. But I’ve always felt, in anything I wrote, you have to know very clearly what you’re trying to say, and you have to have a real reason for what you’re trying to say right now. Why does this show have to exist?”
BELL, CA
BBC

And Just Like That Peloton resurrects show character

Spoiler alert: This story contains a major plot development in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. Fitness equipment maker Peloton has offered a humorous response after the brand featured in the HBO Max show. At the end of last week, the firm's shares slumped after a...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

Why the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot’s Thanksgiving Episode Didn't Live Up to the Show's Iconic Seasonal Dramatics

Over the course of its six season run, the original Gossip Girl (2007) gained a reputation for its dramatic Thanksgiving episodes. The show used Thanksgiving as a stage upon which to reveal secrets, air out family drama, and fuel scandal – all around the dinner table. These episodes have become some of Gossip Girl’s most iconic, being known as a yearly Thanksgiving must-watch. Even though many of the original elements were there, the Gossip Girl reboot’s contribution to the Thanksgiving episode collection didn’t live up to the others.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

More MCU Characters Might Start Showing Up

There are plenty of fans out there that would love to keep hearing that more and more heroes and villains are going to be brought into the MCU since the honest truth is that they miss characters like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, and even Foggy Nelson. Iron Fist, well, maybe not so much, but if the character could be brought back in a way that might impress people finally it could be something that might work. As far as having a hissy fit about Danny Rand being a white man that’s learned martial arts and even become a guardian of Kun Lun by some weird dint of fate, a lot of folks need to chill on that front, since no one has been saying a single thing about other white characters that have been seen performing martial arts. Does anyone stop to think that Daredevil can take on ninjas due to the fact that he was trained by a white man that knows martial arts? Or how about the fact that Wolverine, if he was portrayed one hundred percent accurately, would be able to display a slew of fighting styles that come from a few different cultures?
TV SHOWS
IGN

Would Henry Cavill Be in a Warhammer Show?

The Witcher star, Henry Cavill's love for Game Workshop's Warhammer is well documented. So if there was to be a Warhammer TV show, what character would the actor love to play?
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Carole Baskin drops Tiger King 2 lawsuit, takes a shot at its "generally poor reviews"

Baskin is retracting her lawsuit after a judge denied her attempt at an injunction to stop the Tiger King from being released. Baskin and her husband released a statement on their decision to walk away, saying: “This lawsuit was never about money damages. With the injunction declined Season 2 was aired. It received generally poor reviews and dropped out of the Netflix top 10 rapidly. We feel we were denied the only meaningful remedy available to us and that pursuing money damages is not the best use of our time because it reduces the time we can spend on our mission of stopping the abuse.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

HBO Max cancels Head of the Class reboot a month after its premiere

The Isabella Gomez-led reboot of the 1986-1991 ABC high school sitcom has been canceled a little over a month after its Nov. 4 premiere. From executive producer Bill Lawrence and writers/showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, Head of the Class premiered to okay reviews. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class, an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication.” Head of the Class is the second original series to be canceled by HBO Max, joining fellow comedy Generation.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy