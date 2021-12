A safe reactor is a seaworthy reactor. Or at least, it should be. China claims its floating nuclear reactors, which will power off-shore oil rigs, can withstand “once-in-10,000-year” storms, according to an initial report from The South China Morning Post. That means hurricane-force winds, and more. To test its resilience, marine engineers subjected a model of the newly designed 60-megawatt reactors to strong winds and dangerously powerful undercurrents.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO