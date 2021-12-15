ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Housewives of New York's Luann de Lesseps dined and dashed at a Washington, D.C. restaurant

 4 days ago
De Lesseps and her "posse" consumed more than $500 worth of...

A ‘Real Housewives’ Star Bails on $500 Bill at Le Diplomate

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps (a.k.a. The Countess) bounced on her check Friday night after ordering a plentiful amount of Grey Goose and snacking on a seafood tower at Le Diplomate, chef Stephen Starr’s meticulously appointed and Biden-approved French cafe in Logan Circle. The Countess and her group grabbed their things and stepped out to smoke a cigarette, and then shocked staff by never coming back. By Monday, she had settled $500 tab with the restaurant and tipped 22% and called the whole thing “unfortunate misunderstanding.” [New York Magazine]
Real Housewife Busted Doing a Dine-and-Dash at Schmancy D.C. Eatery

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps wiggled out of a restaurant tab of more than $500 last week, dining and dashing from a swanky Washington restaurant after stepping out for a supposed “cigarette” break. De Lesseps was in town for her traveling Christmas cabaret show, creatively titled A Very Countess Christmas, New York magazine reported Tuesday. The Countess, as de Lesseps is known, stopped into famous brasserie Le Diplomate with a coterie of chums on Friday night. Her party ordered a seafood tower and what New York called a “copious” amount of Grey Goose vodka, then stepped out the door into the night—never to return. “We were there for another hour or so and she never came back,” a witness seated at a nearby table said.
