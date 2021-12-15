Real Housewives of New York's Luann de Lesseps dined and dashed at a Washington, D.C. restaurant

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps wiggled out of a restaurant tab of more than $500 last week, dining and dashing from a swanky Washington restaurant after stepping out for a supposed “cigarette” break. De Lesseps was in town for her traveling Christmas cabaret show, creatively titled A Very Countess Christmas, New York magazine reported Tuesday. The Countess, as de Lesseps is known, stopped into famous brasserie Le Diplomate with a coterie of chums on Friday night. Her party ordered a seafood tower and what New York called a “copious” amount of Grey Goose vodka, then stepped out the door into the night—never to return. “We were there for another hour or so and she never came back,” a witness seated at a nearby table said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO