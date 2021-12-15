This Is Us creator says there will be "no stone left unturned" by the series finale

"It’s hard to write about this season of Survivor—which I’ve done twice previously—without sounding like a stuck-in-the-mud traditionalist, and I want to be clear that there are elements of this season’s endless string of twists and interventions that I’ve enjoyed," says Myles McNutt. "The finale starts with the remaining players turned back into castaways, sending them to an undeveloped island that forces them to return to a simpler stage of the game, and this is the kind of 'twist' that feels like the producers creating a productive game environment as opposed to forcibly reordering the game. The conveniently-timed rainstorm adds a layer of killer fatigue to the last immunity challenge, and creates fewer spaces for the players to 'settle' in the tense final days. But it isn’t enough to revitalize a limp final five - and an even limper final four..."

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO