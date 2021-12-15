ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Noth says he initially fought And Just Like That's decision to kill off Mr. Big

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Noth tells Access Hollywood he called showrunner Michael Patrick King and told him: "I'm not doing this. I don't want to die" Noth also pointed out that Big was supposed to...

HollywoodLife

Chris Noth, 67, Kisses Wife Tara Wilson, 39, At ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere — PDA Photos

The ‘And Just Like That…’ premiere was date night for Chris Noth and Tara Wilson! The two packed on the PDA on the red carpet. Chris Noth and his wife, Tara Wilson, looked so in love while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his show, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Dec. 8. The two shared a kiss for the cameras as they posed for photos at the event. Tara looked stunning in her plunging red mini dress and silver shoes, while Chris was handsome in a blue suit.
CELEBRITIES
People

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That... We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?. Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Chris Noth: I ‘Was Not Happy’ About The Way Kim Cattrall Dragged Sarah Jessica Parker

Big’s commitment to Carrie in “Sex and the City” may have been flimsy, but Chris Noth’s allegiance to Sarah Jessica Parker seems pretty solid. In an interview published Monday, the Guardian asked the 67-year-old actor best known for playing Big — Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in “Sex and the City” — how he felt about the very public fallout between Parker and “SATC” co-star Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

‘And Just Like That …’ Star Chris Noth’s Net Worth Is Staggering

Considering that he is best known for playing Mr. Big on Sex and the City, it may come as no surprise that Chris Noth has a very impressive net worth of $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The Wisconsin-born actor reprised his iconic role in the reboot, And Just Like That…, bringing back original characters Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate relationships and life’s challenges throughout HBO Max’s 10-episode revival. Keep reading to get details on how Chris Noth has earned the staggering amount of money he’s made so far.
CELEBRITIES
Chris Noth
Michael Patrick King
Deadline

Chris Noth Attended ‘And Just Like That…’ Funeral To Throw Off Paparazzi

SPOILER ALERT: Storylines from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That… are revealed below. HBO Max‘s Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That… shocked fans by killing off Mr. Big in the series premiere currently available to stream. Michael Patrick King told members of the media on Friday, Chris Noth attended his character’s funeral to throw off fans rabidly following leaked paparazzi photos. “Chris was really pleased with the collaboration and we’re both very happy with the daring choice to have Mr. Big come back and go, so much so that he even put on a...
TV & VIDEOS
thecut.com

The Chris Noth Peloton Ad Has Been Pulled

On Thursday, December 16, two women publicly accused Sex and the City star Chris Noth of sexual assault. Mere hours after the allegations were published, the Chris Noth Peloton commercial was pulled from rotation and scrubbed from social media. Just like that. In the past week, Noth has become something...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wmagazine.com

Chris Noth Came Up With Big’s Haunting Last Words to Carrie

Thanks to the many spoilers and online chatter surrounding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, it was pretty wildly accepted heading into the premiere, that Big would die early on in the series. Because of that, many Sex and the City fans went into the first episode last week ready to say goodbye to Chris Noth’s character. So, while Big dying in Carrie’s arms may have been expected to be the saddest moment in the show’s first episode, it was actually accepted by most fans as fairly inevitable. Instead, the real tearjerker of a scene came earlier in the premiere when the TV couple shared their last words with each other.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds Team Up for Peloton Ad After ‘And Just Like That’ Death: “He’s Alive”

[This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.] And just like that, Chris Noth is back for another Peloton bike ride. On Sunday, Ryan Reynolds shared a Peloton ad to Twitter featuring Noth and the fitness company’s real-life instructor Jess King flirting on a couch in front of a fireplace. Reynolds provides the voiceover for the ad that Peloton later shared to its official Twitter account, with the company adding the written message, “And just like that…he’s alive.” The ad is a response to HBO Max’s And Just Like That, which launched with its first...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

‘And Just Like That…’ Actor Chris Noth Is Making Big Money! Check Out His Massive Net Worth

Considering that he is best known for playing Mr. Big on Sex and the City, it may come as no surprise that Chris Noth has a very impressive net worth of $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The Wisconsin-born actor reprised his iconic role in the reboot, And Just Like That…, bringing back original characters Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate relationships and life’s challenges throughout HBO Max’s 10-episode revival.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Chris Noth on feuds, family and Mr Big: ‘I never saw him as an alpha male’

“I’m not supposed to talk for this long. I told my publicist beforehand: ‘I need to keep this short so I don’t give quotes I’ll regret,’” chuckles Chris Noth. Too late for that. Ahead of our interview, I had expected Noth – best known as Mr Big from Sex and the City – to be a reluctant interviewee, because that’s how he came across in past articles, especially when he was talking about the TV show that turned him from a jobbing actor into, well, Mr Big. But those were from back in the day, when he bridled at his sudden celebrity. Noth had been in hit TV shows before, most famously when he played Detective Mike Logan for five years on Law & Order. But nothing could have prepared him for Sex and the City.
TV SHOWS
editorials24.com

And Just Like That: Chris Noth Filmed a Fake Funeral Scene

Mr. Big is winking at us from beyond the grave. After Chris Noth’s character was killed off in the And Just Like That premiere on Dec. 9 due to an unexpected Peloton incident, Director Michael Patrick King revealed in an interview with Deadline that he had to take extra special precautions to ensure Mr. Big’s death was kept under wraps before the show’s debut.
TV SERIES
KTVB

Chris Noth Teases Mr. Big's Return After Shocking Death on ‘And Just Like That’

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Do not read on if you haven't watched the first two episodes of And Just Like That. Chris Noth may not be done with Mr. Big. The Sex and the City star reprised his role as Carrie Bradshaw's husband for the rival, And Just Like That. However, fans were shocked to see the famous character die of a heart attack in the first episode. Now, almost a week after the major death, the actor reveals if his time as Mr. Big is officially over.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth Quickly Pedaled Out That “Whirlwind” Peloton ‘And Just Like That’ Ad

[This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.] And just like that, there was a viral ad. Over the weekend, as Sex and the City fans were reeling from the shocking death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after completing a Peloton ride in HBO Max’s newly launched And Just Like That series, Ryan Reynolds quickly reminded all that everything was going to be OK in hilarious fashion. With lightning speed, the star’s Maximum Effort marketing company produced a 40-second Peloton spot featuring Noth and the fitness company’s real-life instructor Jess King flirting on a couch...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Noth Reveals He Almost Didn’t Return As Big For ‘And Just Like That’ After Learning His Character’s Fate

Chris Noth aka Mr. Big reveals why he almost didn’t return to the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot — and it definitely has to do with that groundbreaking Peloton scene. Everyone’s talking about Chris Noth‘s dramatic and devastating demise as Mr. Big in the premiere episode of And Just Like That…, and apparently, that devastation was felt with the actors as well. Speaking with Access Hollywood, the 67-year-old revealed how he almost said no the Sex and the City reboot due to his fateful end.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Peloton instructor Jess King shares behind-the-scenes images of the company's And Just Like That response ad she filmed with Chris Noth

"Pinch me! I am so blown away by this team!" she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by images including one of her sitting with Noth, and the ad's narrator and producer Ryan Reynolds. "Big shoutout to the woman with marketing reflexes like a cat @daratreseder, that organized this magic in less than 48 hrs. I feel so honored to have been part of this team and for the opportunity to work with @vancityreynolds @chrisnothofficial and @maximumeffort. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, sent kind messages and comments. They are so appreciated!" The ad was put together in less than 48 hours, with filming taking place on Saturday.
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Primetimer

