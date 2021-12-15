ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Google’s T-Rex Game Ported To The ESP32

By Lewin Day
hackaday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Chrome users will have come across a neat little Easter egg when their Internet connection has gone down – a game known as “T-Rex” where a dinosaur must be jumped over cactii. Whether or not this is accurate in terms of the...

hackaday.com

Related
Thrillist

Today's Google Doodle Is a Pizza-Themed Game

Google Doodles are one of life's simple pleasures. Sometimes they teach you something, and sometimes they give you something fun to do for a moment before you get on with what you were searching for. Today is one of those times, as today's Google Doodle is a fun pizza-themed game.
TECHNOLOGY
culturedvultures.com

9 Best Video Game Ports & Remasters Of 2021

We’re rapidly approaching the end of 2021, and I’ve just got one observation to make: there’ve been a lot of ports/remasters this year. The business of updating older games and launching them on new hardware isn’t exactly a new one, but in 2021, it feels like some of the biggest releases of the year have been returns to some of the classics from yesteryear. But which are the best ports/remasters of 2021?
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Google Is Bringing Android Games to Windows: Here's How

When most people talk about gaming, they typically have PCs or consoles in mind. However, there's one space that many don't realize has overtaken the gaming world—smartphones, specifically Android devices. This is what Google is planning to cement its crown as the king of gaming. Google Play Games, Coming...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Google

Comment: Google’s absence at gaming’s biggest events only kills confidence in Stadia

The future of Google Stadia has been in question since the day the platform debuted, and two years into its existence, that question continues to become more pertinent. As 2021 comes to a close and another big event goes by without a word of Stadia, Google’s silence is serving only to kill any bit of confidence left in the platform.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Rex#Esp32#Google Chrome#Video Game#Lcd
Digital Trends

Google’s Stadia cloud gaming now available on LG smart TVs

LG today announced that Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service is now available on LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 or webOS 6.0. The Stadia app is available to download from the LG Content Store in the United States and 21 other countries, giving gamers access to more than 200 games without having to plug a single device into their TV, and without having to download gigabytes of data first. You’ll still need a controller, of course.
VIDEO GAMES
thefocus.news

How to cut a pizza into 9 slices as Google's game continues to confuse?

Google is celebrating one of the world’s most popular Italian dishes today – pizza! Their dough-slicing online game is continuing to make players scratch their heads as they wonder how to cut a pizza into 9 slices. Howcome Google is celebrating pizza when it’s not even National Pizza Day?. We...
TECHNOLOGY
vg247.com

The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo is Xbox Series X|S and PS5's T-Rex

There's something about a tech demo that is super exciting. I think it's the fact that you're seeing a glimpse into what is possible. The Matrix Awakens tech demo, built using Unreal Engine 5 and only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, offers that window into the future. It might be an odd thing to say, given we're more than a year into the life of these new consoles, but aside from a baby's handful of titles, few games have shown what next-gen really means for this generation of games.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

You Can Always Use An ATtiny Instead Of A 555

It’s a constant of writing for Hackaday, that whenever a project appears using a 555 timer, someone will say “You could have used a microcontroller to do that!”. It’s something that [Shranav Palakurthi] has approached with the ATTiny555, a project that emulates an entire 555 by making clever use of the humble and ubiquitous microcontroller chip. We’ve all been guilty of it at some time, but now at last the ATTiny85 enthusiasts have conclusive proof that their favourite piece of cheap silicon can prove its mettle.
COMPUTERS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

T-Mobile’s TVision dongle is powered by Google TV

Even if T-Mobile’s streaming service called TVision did not last even a year, they’re keeping the name for other things. Their newest announced product is called TVision, a smart TV stick that is powered by Google TV. But what makes it different than most dongles is that it has an ethernet jack for those that may need a direct internet connection. It’s a small but significant feature that can appeal to T-Mobile customers who may be looking for a streaming device this holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

A Hacker’s Journey In Developing A New VR Controller

[Rob Cole] had an ambitious side project: to build an improved version of the Valve Index VR controllers. His effort, named Project Caliper, aims for optimal ergonomics and modularity for the handheld devices. [Rob] originally had plans to develop it as a consumer product by forming a small startup company, but after taking a hard look at the realities of manufacturing delays, semiconductor shortages, and the high costs of developing hardware, decided that the idea just didn’t seem justified at the time.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

Be Mesmerized By The Latest Time Twister

[Hans Andersson] has been creating marvelous twisting timepieces for over a decade, and we’re pleased to be able to share his latest mechanical clock contraption with our readers, the Time Twister 5. In contrast to his previous LEGO-based clocks, version five of the Time Twister uses 3D printed segments,...
ARTS
hackaday.com

A Nested Gear Clock

One of the most common projects we see here at Hackaday is a clock. It could just be that we as humans are fascinated by the concept of time or that making a piece of functional art appeals to our utilitarian sense. In that spirit, [Alexandre Chappel] set out to make a large mechanical clock with complex gears.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best PC gaming accessories in 2022: Things every PC gamer needs

Sometimes, there’s nothing like pulling a chair up to your desk and launching into your favorite PC games. But, if you want to make the most of your PC gaming experience, then you’re going to want to run some of the best PC gaming accessories. Of course, with so many peripherals and accessories out there, narrowing down what the best is can be difficult. That’s why we’re here. The best PC gaming accessories can vary, depending on what kind of games you like to play. Still, though, there are a few items that every PC gamer will want to add to...
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

Atari 130XE Keyboard Now Goes Clack

Performing a resto-mod on a beloved piece of childhood technology can be quite a ride. In [Bertrand]’s case, it was the keyboard to their Atari 130XE. Although it has those cool double-shot keycaps, they’re hiding a crappy membrane underneath that could really benefit from a mechanical upgrade. Relax — the membrane part was broken.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Wii Meets Its End In Breadcrumb Jail

One of often encountered traits of a hacker is an ability to build devices into places where they don’t belong. Perhaps, [sonictimm]’s self-descriptive WiiinToaster was somewhat of an inevitability. Inspired by the legendary Nintoaster project which used a NES, this is a modern take on the concept, putting a Wii inside what used to be an ordinary bread-making kitchen appliance. [Sonictimm] has taken care to make it as functional while reusing the user interface options commonly found in a toaster, with some of the Wii’s connections routed to the original buttons and the lever. It’s compatible with everything that the Wii supports in its standard, non-toaster form – the only function that had to be sacrificed was the “making toast” part of it, but some would argue it’d be a bit counterproductive to leave in.
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
CELL PHONES
hackaday.com

The Seductive Pull Of An Obsolete Home Movie Format

It’s dangerous for a hardware hacker to go into a second-hand store. I was looking for a bed frame for my new apartment, but of course I spent an age browsing all the other rubbish treasures on offer. I have a rough rule of thumb: if it’s not under a tenner and fits in one hand, then it has to be exceptional for me to buy it, so I passed up on a nice Grundig reel-to-reel from the 1960s and instead came away with a folding Palm Pilot keyboard and a Fuji 8mm home movie camera after I’d arranged delivery for the bed. On those two I’d spent little more than a fiver, so I’m good. The keyboard is a serial device that’s a project for a rainy day, but the camera is something else. I’ve been keeping an eye out for one to use for a Raspberry Pi camera conversion, and this one seemed ideal. But once I examined it more closely, I was drawn into an unexpected train of research that shed some light on what must of been real objects of desire for my parents generation.
MOVIES
PCGamesN

Secretlab unleashes The Witcher gaming chair to celebrate Netflix’s second season

After a difficult day of making hard choices, slaying monsters, and batting away the judgemental eyes of those you help, you just want to sheath your swords, head home, and perch your posterior on a cushioned seat. Secretlab has once again teamed up with CD Projekt Red to debut The Witcher Edition of its Titan 2022 gaming chair, inspired by the grizzly Gwynbleidd himself: Geralt of Rivia.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

Resin Stacking Proves Messy And Difficult

3D printers are typically the tool you use when you want a one-off quick prototype. However, more and more, they’re being used to produce things in quantity. [Uncle Jessy] decided to try out the resin stacking technique in order to quickly produce many figurines on his resin printer. However, not everything went exactly to plan.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

2 newest Google Maps features and how to use them

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you haven't been using Google Maps to get through the holidays, now's a good time to start, especially if you haven't started your holiday shopping yet. The app can help ease the stress of trying to figure out where to go shopping when trying to avoid crowds of people doing the same. For instance, you can use the app to check out how busy a store or restaurant is before deciding to go.
CELL PHONES

