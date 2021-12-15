Italy's Draghi says EU must ask Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the European Union must ask Russia to urgently reduce tensions with Ukraine when EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday.

Addressing the Italian Chamber of Deputies ahead of the summit, Draghi said the bloc “must unanimously renew its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Ukraine accuses Russia of massing around 100,000 troops in preparation for a possible military offensive, raising fears that a simmering conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region could erupt into open war between the neighbours.