Public Safety

German raids on Covid extremists over Saxony leader death plot

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Germany's eastern state of Saxony have launched a series of raids after death threats were made against Premier Michael Kretschmer for backing coronavirus measures. Far-right anti-vaccination activists are suspected of plotting violence with crossbows or other "piercing weapons". Saxony has the lowest Covid vaccine take-up in Germany....

www.bbc.co.uk

Cleveland Jewish News

Germany’s new ‘traffic light’ government signals worry for German Jews

Germany’s “traffic light” government, led by new Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was sworn in on Wednesday under the banner “dare to make progress.” Jewish leaders, activists and analysts, however, fear that the coalition will make less progress in strengthening Israel-German ties.
POLITICS
BBC

Birmingham woman shared extremist material on social media

A woman has been found guilty of terrorism charges after sharing extreme videos online. Aaminah Amatullah, 38, posted what police called "extremist mindset material" on a number of social media websites. She sent videos to an online contact who was in fact an undercover police officer in September 2020. At...
PUBLIC SAFETY
