FDA Seeks Public Input on 3D Printing of Medical Devices at the Point of Care

 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to CDRH’s William Maisel, M.D.,M.P.H., director of the Office of Product Evaluation and Quality and Ed Margerrison, Ph.D., director of the Office of Science and Engineering Laboratories. “The 3D printing of medical devices is at the forefront of innovation...

HHS Encourages Hospitals to Implement Patient Safety Best Practices to Improve Maternity Care and Outcomes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is taking critical steps to ensure pregnant and postpartum individuals have access to equitable, comprehensive maternity care. CMS is encouraging hospitals to implement evidence-based patient safety practices for managing obstetric emergencies along with interventions to address other key contributors to maternal health disparities.
HEALTH SERVICES
Qventus enables health systems to unlock new units of bed capacity and address staffing challenges

Qventus, the leader in care operations automation, today announced significant results achieved by health systems using the Qventus Inpatient Solution to automate discharge planning processes. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on Qventus' website. These health systems have reduced excess days by 30-50%, decreased length of stay (LOS) by up...
HEALTH SERVICES
TriValley Primary Care Provides Update on November 2021 Data Security Incident

PERKASIE, PA — TriValley Primary Care recently announced an update to the previous release issued on November 24, 2021, regarding the recent cybersecurity incident. TriValley is updating its original press release to inform impacted individuals that the information involved in the incident potentially included (only if the individual provided TriValley this information) demographic information (i.e., first and last name, gender, home address, phone number, email address, date of birth, and social security number); clinical information (i.e., medical history/diagnosis/treatment, dates of service, lab test results, prescription information, provider name, medical account number, or anything similar in the medical file and or record); and financial information (i.e., health insurance policy and group plan number, group plan provider, claim information). However, to date, TriValley has no evidence indicating any misuse of this information in connection with this incident.
PERKASIE, PA
Pennsylvania State
Washington State
Why navigating a broken healthcare system requires a nuanced approach

What happens when you take a simplistic view to a pointed discussion? In the case of care navigation, you get polarizing opinions in a sector that’s not accustomed to sharp debate. Recently, Glen Tulman, CEO of Transcarent, and Rajeev Singh, CEO of Accolade, exchanged blows on the right approach...
HEALTH SERVICES
Closure of Brandywine Hospital Is a Betrayal of the Public Trust

I was dismayed and disgusted when I heard that Tower Health was going to close Brandywine Hospital on Jan. 31, along with Jennersville Hospital on Dec. 31, due to the company’s gross negligence and betrayal of the public trust. These closures will negatively impact the lives of more than 100,000 Chester County residents – including all who live in the 74th District. Additionally, we will lose our only inpatient behavioral health facility in the region. Most troubling is that this horrible situation has been caused by unfettered corporate greed incompetently administering a vital community asset.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
'Not gonna make it out of this hospital': Exclusive, first look inside Cleveland Clinic ICU since coronavirus pandemic started

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Every moment is uncertain for the hundreds of COVID patients inside the Cleveland Clinic’s intensive care units. The medical ICU at the main campus is at capacity this holiday season.  “This last wave was very well timed and related to Thanksgiving and so we saw several family members that got exposed,” said […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Waning COVID Vax Immunity; FDA Medical Device Oversight

TTHealthWatch is a weekly podcast from Texas Tech. In it, Elizabeth Tracey, director of electronic media for Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Rick Lange, MD, president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, look at the top medical stories of the week. This week's topics include predicting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
3D printable bioresorbable material aids medical device designers

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), a pioneer in microscale 3D printing systems, and UK-based 3D printing materials company 4D Biomaterials announce the capability to print micro-scale geometries using 4Degra bioresorbable materials. This achievement marks the first time a bioresorbable material has been printed using micro 3D printing. It could affect the way implantable medical devices are manufactured in the future.
ENGINEERING
The Top 10 Most-Cited Clauses In FDA FY2021 Medical Device Inspections

In my FDA FY2020 article I broke down the most cited clauses during FY2020, which ran from October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020. This article explores into the inspection findings during FY2021 concentrating on design controls, in particular. Continuing the trend started in pandemic-plagued FY2020, FDA conducted even fewer...
HEALTH
U.S. DOT seeks public input on draft five-year DOT Strategic Framework

"In particular, the recently-enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a historic opportunity to invest in our country and in our people by creating good-paying union jobs, tackling the climate crisis, and growing the economy sustainably and equitably for decades to come," the department said in a press release. "DOT seeks to accomplish the Biden-Harris Administration’s goals by updating our Strategic Framework with the help of our stakeholders, including the American public. This Strategic Framework will help to guide all of DOT’s work, including its implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law over its five-year timeline."
U.S. POLITICS
Medical device companies should consider embracing connected care platforms

A recent webinar on connected devices and the keys to setting up an effective remote patient monitoring solution offered insights on connectivity and security considerations. It also shed light on why medical devices should embrace connected care platforms and how it influences patient experience and engagement. Israeli company BioT, which...
ELECTRONICS
3D printed medication activated by smartphone screen

The light from a smartphone screen can be used to print medications, in a new 3D printing technique developed by UCL researchers. The method could make it easier for personalized medicines to be prepared in clinics, remote areas or even in patients' homes. The report in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics is the first published study of smartphone-based 3D printing of pharmaceuticals.
ELECTRONICS
Trevena Announces Advancement of TRV045 Into Clinical Development for Diabetic Neuropathic Pain

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN) announced it is advancing TRV045 into clinical development, following receipt of a notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the study may proceed. TRV045 is the Company’s novel S1P1 receptor modulator being developed as a potential treatment for diabetic neuropathic pain (DNP). In addition, through a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, the Company is also exploring TRV045 as a potential treatment for epilepsy.
INDUSTRY
Bamboo Health Streamlines Care Collaboration for Oak Street Health for Real-Time Patient Event Notifications

– Bamboo Health announced that it has expanded its care coordination partnership with Oak Street Health intended to arm the network of value-based primary care centers (for Medicare) with an additional level of resources for managing real-time patient event notifications. Real-Time Patient Event Notifications. Pings real-time data provides Oak Street...
HEALTH SERVICES
