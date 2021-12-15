FDA Seeks Public Input on 3D Printing of Medical Devices at the Point of Care

PERKASIE, PA — TriValley Primary Care recently announced an update to the previous release issued on November 24, 2021, regarding the recent cybersecurity incident. TriValley is updating its original press release to inform impacted individuals that the information involved in the incident potentially included (only if the individual provided TriValley this information) demographic information (i.e., first and last name, gender, home address, phone number, email address, date of birth, and social security number); clinical information (i.e., medical history/diagnosis/treatment, dates of service, lab test results, prescription information, provider name, medical account number, or anything similar in the medical file and or record); and financial information (i.e., health insurance policy and group plan number, group plan provider, claim information). However, to date, TriValley has no evidence indicating any misuse of this information in connection with this incident.

PERKASIE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO