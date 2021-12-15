ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Snack on this: The best eats at Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem

By Micaela Hood, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f8AjV_0dNGGlSG00

It's a craft lovers dream at Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem, where you can find more than 50 vendors selling handmade wood carvings, Christmas ornaments, jewelry, clothing, home décor, paintings and much more.

But if we're being honest, the real gift at the German-inspired Christmas market is the food.

From sweet to spicy, here are some treats to try if you head to the Christmas City hotspot located in the quaint city of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and known for spreading joy and cheer.

A taste of Germany

What would Christkindlmarkt be without some imbiss?

"Haused" near the main stage is Food Stuff, a vendor offering delicious German eats.

The bierock ($7) is a traditional meat turnover filled with ground meat, chopped onions and cabbage stuffed in a bread roll. Call it the perfect snack if you're in a rush or curbing your appetite for the main course.

My friends and I also tried the rindergulasch ($12), a beefy goulash of shredded meat, egg noodles, peas and carrots (you also can add applesauce). It's the right comfort food to eat on a day of stress-free shopping.

Perhaps the most delicious (and economical to boot) was the Polish haluski ($5), a hearty plate of fried cabbage and noodles, lightly seasoned with butter.

Located in Tent Three.

Pumped-up pickles

If you're in a pickle trying to decide what to get that special someone this holiday season, head on over to Green Kamikozees, a popular vendor selling jarred pickles in unique flavors.

Their spiciest (and most scrumptious!) version, which retails for $10, has become a hit on social media.

"The top three reviewers on TikTok have proclaimed our ghost pepper pickle as their favorite," says owner Jeremiah Kozlowski.

The pickles and other colorful veggies are kept in refrigerators on the premises, which keep them cold and crunchy (and it's recommended that you do the same at home). Trust us, you may be tempted to munch on one right there.

Each jar is made in Kozlowski's Kutztown home.

"There's a lot that goes into it. It's a process. We have to sterilize the jars, wash the produce ... cut it. Everything's by hand. Even the label's (designed) put on by hand," he says.

Becoming a social media sensation came as a surprise for Kozlowski and his family, who just celebrated their 10th year in the pickle biz. "We didn't have a shipping department until [the TikTok attention] and now our shipping has surpassed all of our other retailers, and the festivals we [sell] at as well."

Other jars to try: Fiery Fungi (hot pickled mushrooms),ranch pickles,maple-bourbon pickles, Mean Green Olives (hot Spanish olives), Kowboy Kandy (candied jalapeños), and the Original Green Kamikozees (pickled hot green tomatoes).

Located in Tent 2.

Story continues after gallery.

Oh, fudge!

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a block of Death by Chocolate Fudge by Island Expressions ($4 for a quarter pound).

It's topped with white chocolate chips and simply divine if fudge and chocolate are your thing.

Other flavors to try out: the vanilla nut and peanut butter.

The vendor also offers coffee, tea, cinnamon rolls, cookies, and frozen cheesecake on a stick.

Located in Tent 3.

Going nuts

If holiday shopping has you feeling a little nutty, head over to Heidi's Strudel for bag of roasted almonds, pecans or cashews ($5 to $16).

A longtime staple vendor at Christkindlmart, Heidi's also sells cherry, cheese and apple strudels that melt in your mouth and pair well with a warm beverage.

Fries with an edge

It was well worth the 20-minute wait.

Arguably one of the most popular vendors at Christkindlmarkt (judging from the long line), the Flying V sells eight different types of poutine.

We ordered the Montreal (poutine is from Canada, after all), which cost $15 and featured fresh-cut fries, cheese curds, gravy, house-cured smoked brisket, Dijon mustard and pickles.

Seriously, if you crave deliciousness-in-a-box go here.

Flying V also sells classic, Buffalo chicken, chicken bacon ranch, veggie, holiday (with roasted turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce), and vegan poutine, along with regular and Parmesan truffle fries.

Located outside near the entrance to Tent 4.

The savory slice

Thin crust and yummy toppings, a slice from Bethlehem-based Pat's Pizza and Bistro is the way to go.

Our version ($5) was topped with soppressata (Italian salami), pepperoni, mozzarella, pesto, ricotta, chili flakes and Pat's secret sauce.

All pizzas cooked up in portable pizza ovens that accentuate the flavors and crisp the dough just right.

Located in Tent Three.

Cocoa to-go

While they may be known for their delectable cookies and cakes, Le Petit Macaron Shoppe's hot chocolate bombs are just as delish.

The bombs contain a Brazilian cake mold and are created with love by mom and daughter duo, Myra and Ariana Morales (each cocoa bomb comes in a pretty plastic box complete with a bow and colorful shredded confetti).

Really, unwrapping the sweet treat is just as magical as watching it explode in your mug of choice.

They cost $6 and come in different flavors such as classic hot cocoa, strawberry milkshake and white chocolate-peppermint.

Located in Tent 2.

If you go

Christkindlmarkt takes place 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at PNC Plaza at Steel Stacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem.

Tickets cost $12 on Saturday, $10 on Sunday. Children under 5 years old are free, bit.ly/3dNk8Sk

