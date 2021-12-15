ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHW: Don't dismiss omicron

By BILL BULEY
Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Idaho health officials on Tuesday called on people not to take the omicron variant lightly. “We don’t know yet how this virus will behave,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist during a media briefing with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She said omicron appears to...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thesiuslaw News

Omicron in Oregon

Dec. 18, 2021 — As of Monday, the State of Oregon confirmed its first three cases of the Omicron-variant of COVID-19. Oregon Health & Science University Laboratory conducted the sequencing that detected the variant in samples from Washington and Multnomah counties on Dec. 13. “On Dec. 1, when the...
OREGON STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

VACCINATE: Or take responsibility

I have written several letters to The Press about the response (or lack there of) to the COVID-19 virus. The appallingly low vaccination rates still endure. We are at most weeks away from the onslaught of the Omicron variant (it is already in Idaho). At this point it is clear...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theonefeather.com

‘Don’t panic, get vaccinated’: EBCI PHHS addresses Omicron variant

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is quickly ascending to the top of conversations worldwide and EBCI Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is patiently preparing for the next step. As of the publishing of this article, there have been cases of the Omicron variant detected in 16 states. There have...
CHEROKEE, NC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospitals Directed To Postpone Non-Emergency Procedures As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Top 1,200

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations topping 1,200 on Friday, the state is directing hospitals to free up beds and delay non-emergency procedures. The measure was announced earlier this week as part of a series of emergency actions Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials are taking to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed this winter. “We are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all staffed bed capacity and reducing non-urgent medical surgeries,” the governor said Friday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 rose by 37 since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,204. That...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Delta#Dhw
CNET

Omicron update today: Variant now in 30 states, symptoms, vaccine and booster protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads across the US, scientists are piecing together a picture of how easily the virus can pass from one person to another and evade protection provided by the primary vaccine doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

CDC predicts when the omicron variant wave will hit the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new prediction about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying it could cause a wave of cases in January 2022. Per The Washington Post, the CDC said the omicron variant is already spreading quickly throughout the United States. Cases related...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Reach 1,200, Triggering Emergency Actions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,204 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Friday by the state health department. As a result, Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials have directed hospitals throughout the state to free up bed capacity and delay non-emergency procedures, part of a series of emergency actions the state rolled out earlier this week due to an elevated number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. This marks the eighth consecutive day that COVID-related hospitalizations have remained above the 1,000-mark in Maryland, which up until recently hadn’t surpassed that total since late April. Hogan and the Maryland Department of Health rolled several...
MARYLAND STATE
cbs17

100% of COVID patients on ventilators at Duke Health are unvaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke Health said its hospital is filling up with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. With the spread of the omicron variant and colder weather drawing people in, the fear is that hospitalizations may only get worse. Duke Health said the latest figures make it clear that vaccines...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy