To Euston, to the grand Reading Room of the Wellcome Collection, for the presentation of the Maddox Prize, awarded annually for standing up for science in face of public hostility. (Full disclosure – I am a trustee of Sense About Science, the charity that sponsors this prize, though it is awarded by an independent group of judges.) The prize is named in honour of the late Sir John Maddox, scientist, writer and long-serving editor of Nature, who was one of the founders of Sense About Science.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO