In a world divided between democratic and authoritarian regimes, the latter have been using the tools of transnational repression with alarming frequency. As Freedom House defines it, transnational repression occurs when a dictatorial regime persecutes opponents who have fled abroad, through tactics ranging from online harassment to kidnapping to, in some cases, assassination. Freedom House documented 608 instances of transnational repression in 79 host countries between January 2014 and November 2020, with Russia and China among the most frequent offenders. Saudi Arabia’s murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 fits the trend, too. Transnational repression sends the message that no one is truly safe from the long arm of dictatorship, sowing fear among dissidents and undermining a key element of the democratic world’s “soft power”: its capacity to offer a haven.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO