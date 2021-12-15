Brian Eno Releases a Color-Changing LED Turntable

Sustainability is at the forefront of much of what Adidas produces. Now, outdoor adventurers have a new eco-friendly look from the brand to shop.
Available now via Adidas.com is the “Nothing Left Behind” Free Hiker Gore-Tex, a hiking boot built with colorful upcycled uppers. According to Adidas, the 2021 FNAA Sustainability Leadership Award winner, this iteration of the popular silhouette is part of the brand’s effort to help end plastic waste mission and create a more sustainable future.
“Through an innovative program that upcycles leftover premium materials within our supply chain, we are able to create and unveil the latest version of...
Comments / 0