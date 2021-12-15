ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Eno Releases a Color-Changing LED Turntable

Cover picture for the articleBrian Eno has teamed up with London’s Paul Stolper Gallery, unveiling limited-edition color-changing LED record players. Embedding a light system into its base and platter, the acrylic turntable allows different...

thisis50.com

D-Lea Releases Heartfelt Single ‘Done Changed’

Hip hop artist D-Lea has made a sudden move to finally release his music to streaming platforms. After years of gaining traction as an underground talent, the artist has come to the light with a brand-new single called ‘Done Changed’. On ‘Done Changed’ D-Lea expresses his pain through...
MUSIC
Wallpaper*

Brian Eno’s stunning new turntable is a trippy blend of sound and vision

Brian Eno is many things: composer, writer, record producer, visual artist, musician and self-described ‘non-musician’. One of experimental pop’s most innovative figures, he’s been a member of Roxy Music, collaborated with David Bowie, U2, Coldplay, Laurie Anderson and Grace Jones, and invented the term ‘ambient music’.
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

Vanessa Wagner streams cover of Roger and Brian Eno's Celeste

French classical and ambient pianist Vanessa Wagner has streamed her cover of Roger and Brian Eno's Celeste (originally from their first ever collaborative album, 2020's Mixing Colours). It's taken from Wagner's upcoming Study Of The Invisible, which will. be released on the InFiné label on March 25, on which she...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

BoTT Readies an OG Logo Collection

Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Japanese cult imprint BoTT (Birth Of The Teenager) has now readied the return of its OG logo motif. Putting together a concise range, the release serves as a celebration of the origins of Tokyo creative TEITO‘s fledgling imprint. Highly sought after, the simple design has served as a signature for the brand that is often difficult to come by.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Lucien Smith Launches 'SEEDS' NFTs

Presale minting begins tonight at 7pm EST on Lobus. Lucien Smith will launch his first NFT project in a new series of 10,000 digital artworks, titled. . The series takes its name from the eponymous seed packets that are widely available at home department stores. The New York-based artist and...
VISUAL ART
Footwear News

Cariuma Releases Shoes in Very Peri, the 2022 Pantone Color of the Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Brazilian shoe brand Cariuma has been named Pantone’s footwear partner for its Color of the Year. And like in years past, the company has created limited-edition takes of popular silhouettes in the hue. This year, Cariuma will deliver limited-edition iterations of its consciously made the OCA Low and Catiba Pro shoes using Very Peri, a color Pantone described as “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone.” Pantone continued to state on its website that Veri Peri “blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red.” “As we move...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

FKA Twigs and The Weeknd Tease Brand New Collab "Tears in the Club"

FKA Twigs and The Weeknd have a big collab on the way entitled “Tears in the Club.”. The English artist took to social media to unveil the title, writing, “are u ready for capri sun takeover?? us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget.” She added a snippet of the actual track in a separate video, which showed her and her friends on a couch as the chorus “Tears in the club/ ‘Cause your love has got me f*cked up/ Tears in the club” played in the background.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Felipe Pantone Releases 'CHROMADYNAMICA CIRCULAR RUG'

The edition of seven is available for inquiry via TRINIDAD RUGS. Felipe Pantone and Pablo Limón recently concluded a joint exhibition at Paris’ Danysz Gallery in which the two invited viewers to not just view art, but to live in it. Amongst the display of hypnotic artwork, Pantone debuted an intriguing rug that is now available to purchase via TRINIDAD RUGS.
HOME & GARDEN
hypebeast.com

6LACK Delivers Back-to-Back Singles "Rent Free" and "By Any Means"

6LACK has dropped off a pair of new singles entitled “Rent Free” and “By Any Means.”. Featuring production from EY, Fwdslxsh, Leon Thomas, Rex Kudo and Kill September, the two tracks are 6LACK’s first solo releases of the year and follows his 2020 EP, 6pc Hot. “Rent Free” hears the Atlanta-raised artist crooning over a partner he lost but still lives “in my mind rent free,” while “By Any Means” is a reflection of his successful career.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

SAINt JHN Drops Heart-Eyed New Track "The Best Part of Life"

SAINt JHN has exclusively dropped his latest single, “The Best Part of Life,” on YouTube, ahead of its scheduled release on all streaming services at midnight. On the track, SAINt sings about his eternal appreciation for his fans and the ongoing adventure that he shares with his supporters through his music.
MUSIC
