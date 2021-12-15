Brian Eno Releases a Color-Changing LED Turntable

FKA Twigs and The Weeknd have a big collab on the way entitled “Tears in the Club.”. The English artist took to social media to unveil the title, writing, “are u ready for capri sun takeover?? us capri babies be so cute and prolific but don’t cross us cause we never ever forget.” She added a snippet of the actual track in a separate video, which showed her and her friends on a couch as the chorus “Tears in the club/ ‘Cause your love has got me f*cked up/ Tears in the club” played in the background.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO