UK inflation hits decade high, pressuring Bank of England

By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United Kingdom are rising at their highest rate in over a...

farmvilleherald.com

Inflation hits all time high

If you have bought a gallon of milk, a gallon of gas, a used car or shopped at the Dollar Tree, you know inflation is at an all-time high. According to Trading Economics, the annual inflation rate in the U.S. accelerated to 6.8% in November, the highest since June 1982.
FARMVILLE, VA
The Independent

Food and drink exports to Europe fall by a quarter after Brexit

New figures have shown that UK food and drink exports to the EU plunged by almost a quarter in the nine months after Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal took effect, compared to pre-pandemic levels, with a loss of £2.4bn in sales.Exports to big European markets were hit hard, with sales to Spain down by more than half (50.6 per cent) on 2019 levels, Germany by 44.5 per cent and Italy by 43.3 per cent, according to the Food and Drink Federation. Sales to the industry’s largest overseas market, the Republic of Ireland, were down by more than a quarter.And industry leaders...
ihsmarkit.com

UK Flash PMI signals economic slowdown as Omicron hits service sector, inflation peak in sight as price pressures cool

The flash PMI data show the UK economy being hit once again by COVID-19, with growth slowing sharply at the end of the year led by a steep drop in spending on services by households. Some brighter news came through from manufacturing, where an easing of supply chain delays helped lift production growth, but more importantly also helped take some upward pressure off prices to hint at a peaking of inflation.
The Independent

Europe faces tough call on stimulus amid omicron fears

The European Central Bank is being pulled two ways: It's caught between a scheduled end of its pandemic stimulus and growing alarm about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus even as other central banks around the world decide to take steps to combat soaring consumer prices.The dilemma faced by the bank and President Christine Lagarde at their meeting Thursday in Frankfurt is compounded by an wave of infections caused by the earlier delta variant. On top of that, persistent shortages of parts and raw materials also are contributing to a late-year slowdown of the recovery in the 19...
CNBC

IMF warns Bank of England against inflation inaction ahead of key vote

LONDON — The International Monetary Fund has urged the Bank of England to avoid "inaction bias" as it gears up for a key vote Thursday on when to hike interest rates in the face of high inflation. The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee surprised markets in November by voting 7-2...
Times Daily

Turkey's Central Bank intervenes as currency hits record low

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency dipped to an all-time low Monday amid another anticipated interest rate cut later this week and after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
The Independent

Covid: UK records 93,045 new cases and 111 deaths

The UK has reported 93,045 new cases of Covid-19, with 111 more deaths.The figure marks an increase from the 88,376 new cases identified on Wednesday. Over the last seven days, 477,229 new infections have been recorded, and 794 people have died.The highest new case numbers so far were recorded as the UK Health Security Agency confirmed an additional 3,201 omicron cases, taking the total number to 14,909.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.Boris Johnson called the omicron variant “a...
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
The Independent

EU set to move to ensure medicines continue to flow between GB and NI

The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is expected to announce proposed new legislation on Friday.The UK’s Brexit Minister Lord Frost is understood to be aware of the development and is also expected to make a statement.The issues surrounding medicines stem from the outworkings of the Northern Ireland Protocol a part of the Brexit deal which means Northern Ireland remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations.We believe the proposals solve all the issues that were raised about medicinesAs...
