UK inflation hits decade high, pressuring Bank of England

The UK has reported 93,045 new cases of Covid-19, with 111 more deaths.The figure marks an increase from the 88,376 new cases identified on Wednesday. Over the last seven days, 477,229 new infections have been recorded, and 794 people have died.The highest new case numbers so far were recorded as the UK Health Security Agency confirmed an additional 3,201 omicron cases, taking the total number to 14,909.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.Boris Johnson called the omicron variant “a...
