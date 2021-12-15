ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Hong Kong: Dozens stranded on roof after World Trade Centre fire

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootage obtained by the BBC shows people crowded...

Fire trapped scores of people in Hong Kong skyscraper, injuring 13

HONG KONG and LONDON -- Scores of people were trapped in a Hong Kong skyscraper on Wednesday after a major fire broke out, authorities said. Flames ignited at the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong's bustling Causeway Bay shopping district at around noon local time, setting scaffolding ablaze and forcing many people inside to flee to higher floors, where they awaited rescue, authorities said.
Newsweek

Hong Kong Shopping Mall Fire Leaves Over 300 Trapped on Roof

Hundreds of people were trapped on the roof of a shopping and office complex in Hong Kong after a fire broke out around noon on Wednesday, according to local reports. Firefighters are still on site at the city's World Trade Centre, where videos showed smoke rising from the side of the 38-story tower block and aerial ladders were used to evacuate patrons stuck on a lower-level dining area terrace.
The Independent

Major fire breaks out in Hong Kong building, dozens trapped

Dozens of people are trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze.The fire started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story building houses both offices and a mall.At least one person was injured in the fire and sent to a hospital.Firefighters used an extendable ladder to rescue several people who were trapped on the lower floors of the building....
Fire Breaks Out in Hong Kong and Causes Hundreds of People to Be Stuck at Rooftop

At least 13 citizens got injured after a fire broke out this Wednesday at the World Trade Center from Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, and they were sent to the hospital to receive medical care. As a result, the roof of a commercial building was filled with over 300 people who were forced to remain there for roughly three hours, as a new article posted in The New York Times reveals.
Major fire traps hundreds in Hong Kong tower, 12 injured

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hundreds of people were trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out on Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze. The fire started in the early afternoon at the World Trade...
