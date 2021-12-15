Hong Kong: Dozens stranded on roof after World Trade Centre fire

Five children have died and four others are in a critical condition after the bouncy castle they were playing on was blown away by strong winds in Tasmania, Australia.Police said a gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle into the air and that “several children” then fell to the ground from a height of about 10 metres (32ft).Tasmania’s police commissioner Darren Hine said that among those who had died in the accident were two boys and two girls, all in year six, likely meaning they were aged 10 or 11 years old.The children were playing during an end-of-year celebration,...

