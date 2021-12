Following what we saw on Riverdale season 6 episode 5, is Jughead Jones now deaf? Is that how we are meant to interpret the ending?. There is no denying that the 100th episode of the show was one stuffed full of a wide array of twists. It was weird, loopy, and certainly at times confusing. We haven’t seen an episode quite like it. We saw a lot of Jughead’s authorship but also nods aplenty to the comics that started it all. There was a lot of celebrating the source material and we lived for that.

