Jeon Mi Do, Son Ye Jin, Kim Ji Hyun raised anticipation for their upcoming JTBC drama 'Thirty Nine' by unveiling a new poster. JTBC's new drama 'Thirty Nine' depicts the story of three friends' stories in both love and friendship, approaching the age of forty. Son Ye Jin plays the role of Cha Mi Jo, Jeon Mi Do plays the role of Jung Chan Young, and Kim Ji Hyun plays the role of Jang Joo Hee. Many look forward to the storyline with the star-studded cast lineup.

