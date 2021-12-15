ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Ask the Fool

Florida Weekly
 6 days ago

I’m interested in investing in stocks that cost less than a dollar each. Do you recommend any?. You’re referring to “penny stocks,” which trade for less than about $5 per share. If you have only, say, $500 with which to invest, it might seem smart to grab 2,500 shares of a...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

The Motley Fool Take

Target (NYSE: TGT) turned in a solid earnings report last month, with third-quarter revenue popping 13.3% year over year to $25.7 billion, exceeding expectations. Digital sales were up 29% year over year, easily outpacing those of peers like Amazon and Walmart in e-commerce growth. The company also bought back more than $2 billion of its own stock, making existing shares more valuable.
STOCKS
Florida Weekly

My Dumbest Investment

My dumbest investment decision was just putting everything into mutual funds and index funds for the last 30 years, while staying away from individual stocks because I might lose money. I’m finally investing in individual stocks now, and while I have a loser or two, my winners have more than made up for them. What makes me breathe easier is, when I’m up 150%, to sell enough to get my original investment back — and then never sell again. I then take that original investment and either put it in another stock or leave it in cash waiting for a great buying opportunity. After my first “secure your gains” sale, I’m committed to keeping everything I buy for years.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Retirement Accounts#The Fool#Foolnews Fool Com
Dallas News

Motley Fool: Target’s buybacks make shares more attractive

Target turned in a solid earnings report last month, with third-quarter revenue popping 13.3% year over year to $25.7 billion, exceeding expectations. Digital sales were up 29% year over year, easily outpacing those of peers like Amazon and Walmart in e-commerce growth. The company also bought back more than $2 billion of its own stock, making existing shares more valuable.
STOCKS
SmartAsset

The Real Reason Index Funds Belong in Your Retirement Portfolio (It’s Not Because They’re Cheap)

John Bogle, the father of index investing and founder of the Vanguard Group, revolutionized the investment industry when his company rolled out the world’s first index mutual fund in 1976. Since then, these passive investment vehicles have steadily grown in … Continue reading → The post The Real Reason Index Funds Belong in Your Retirement Portfolio (It’s Not Because They’re Cheap) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Don't Be Fooled by Cathie Wood Headlines: This Is a Losing Investing Strategy for 2022

ARK Invest is experimenting with something called "ARK on steroids." Many investors are experiencing pain and fear right now with finances, creating stronger motivation to take on extreme risks. Investors should stay the course with the proven results of long-term investing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Street.Com

Cathie Wood: My Stocks Are Now 'Deep Value,' Headed for Sky

'Our more concentrated flagship strategy today could deliver a 40% compound annual rate of return during the next five years,' Wood said. Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management says her stocks are in “deep value territory,” not in a bubble, and should generate hefty returns over the next five years.
STOCKS
Dallas News

Motley Fool: Amazon shares trade at a big price for its big prospects

Shares of Amazon.com were recently priced near $3,500 per share — and the stock is still attractive at that level. One reason the price is so high is simply because the stock has not split since 1999. Amazon is seeing strong momentum across several important metrics, including e-commerce sales...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy