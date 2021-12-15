Ask the Fool

My dumbest investment decision was just putting everything into mutual funds and index funds for the last 30 years, while staying away from individual stocks because I might lose money. I’m finally investing in individual stocks now, and while I have a loser or two, my winners have more than made up for them. What makes me breathe easier is, when I’m up 150%, to sell enough to get my original investment back — and then never sell again. I then take that original investment and either put it in another stock or leave it in cash waiting for a great buying opportunity. After my first “secure your gains” sale, I’m committed to keeping everything I buy for years.

