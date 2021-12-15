ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

5 new books to read this week

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgbHB_0dNGA4qo00
Lifestyle

December delights include new cosy crime books and guides on how to improve your mornings…

Fiction

1. A Will To Kill by RV Raman is published in paperback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £8.99 (ebook £5.83). Available now

Fans of the film Knives Out and Agatha Christie novels will love A Will To Kill. It’s got all the hallmarks of a classic murder mystery: an ageing millionaire in a remote, haunted mansion, cut off from the world by a landslide, leaving him with his friends and family – many of whom seem to have ulterior motives against him. Good thing an investigator is visiting for the weekend, because there is soon a murder to solve: but who did the deed? And did they even target the right person? The mystery genre tends to be dominated by white writers, so it’s refreshing to read an Indian version – and an extremely fun one at that. It’s camp, dramatic, a bit silly and has plenty of twists and turns – exactly the kind of thing you want to read during this time of year.8/10(Review by Prudence Wade)

2. The Horsewoman by James Patterson & Mike Lupica is published in hardback by Century, priced £20. Available December 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJLg9_0dNGA4qo00
(Century/PA)

James Patterson switches his legendary writing from crime to showjumping – and the result is yet another gripping story. The book gallops through the efforts of Maggie Atwood and her daughter Becky McCabe to qualify for the Olympics, with each chapter throwing up physical and personal barriers to their dreams. Any thoughts of showjumping being a sedate world of jodhpurs, funny hats and stirrups are shattered amid clashes with a rich, ignorant horse-owner, injuries, rivalry with other riders, and romance. The book, jointly written by sportswriter Mike Lupica, tracks the ups and downs of a fiercely competitive family fighting against each other to be an Olympic champion – told with Patterson’s trademark drama. It’s an unusual subject for the writer, but one which will enthral his fans until the final hurdle.8/10(Review by Alan Jones)

3. Darkness Falls by Robert Bryndza is published in hardback by Sphere, priced £19.99 (ebook £4.99). Available now

The third novel in the Kate Marshall series, Darkness Falls follows Kate and her partner Tristan as they strike out with their own detective agency – although if this is your first Robert Bryndza thriller, it also works as a standalone novel. Flipping between perspectives, the net soon begins to close around a 12-year-old mysterious cold case. Bryndza expertly weaves personal character developments with the progress of Kate’s murder investigation. His modern take on the classic murder mystery, where a female detective investigates the murder of several young men and a female reporter, is refreshing, easy to read, and entirely unpredictable. Bryndza has produced another crowd-pleasing thriller to delight his fans.7/10(Review by Rebecca Wilcock)

Non-fiction

4. Rise And Shine: How To Transform Your life, Morning By Morning by Kate Oliver & Toby Oliver is published in hardback by Piatkus, priced £9.99 (ebook £6.99). Available now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIXA6_0dNGA4qo00
(Piatkus/PA)

Many of us could probably make better use of our mornings, mostly spent rushing madly or savouring the maximum number of minutes in bed. Rise And Shine promises to transform readers’ mornings – and therefore their lives – with 30 different practices, organised under five concepts like ‘Happiness’ and ‘Nourishment’. No one’s expecting you to do all of them, but it’s a pleasingly laid out, user-friendly manual full of practical tips, so you can pick and choose what might work to create a new routine. Some suggestions are no-brainers (a healthy breakfast, movement); some seem like a pipe dream (15 minutes of ‘freewriting’, getting a nature fix); some are more difficult to get on board with (‘candle gazing’ – staring at the flickering flame of a candle). But after a week of focusing on ‘creative visualisation’ – spending a few minutes imagining how you want your day to pan out – you do start to feel more positive and ready to tackle what’s ahead. The tone isn’t preachy, but some of the practices feel slightly unrealistic for busy lives. However, it can’t hurt to try…7/10(Review by Lauren Taylor)

Children’s book of the week

5. Jingle Smells by Mark Sperring, illustrated by Sophie Corrigan, is published in paperback by Bloomsbury Children’s Books priced £6.99. Available now

When you think of typically festive animals, a skunk might not immediately spring to mind. However, a skunk named Jingle is the unlikely hero of this Christmas tale. This cute little cartoon isn’t exactly the most popular critter in town due to his almighty stink, but he steps up to the plate when Santa is in trouble – but the question is, will Jingle be able to save Christmas? This kids’ book ticks all the boxes: it’s fun, a bit silly and the illustrations are truly adorable. While it might not be pushing any boundaries, it will certainly get any child ready and excited for Christmas.8/10(Review by Prudence Wade)

BOOK CHARTS FOR THE WEEK ENDING DECEMBER 11

HARDBACK (FICTION)1. The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman2. Silverview by John le Carré3. Dune by Frank Herbert4. The Promise by Damon Galgut5. Better Off Dead by Lee Child & Andrew Child6. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney7. The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa8. Sharpe’s Assassin by Bernard Cornwell9. Klara And The Sun by Kazue Ishiguro10. The Judge’s List by John Grisham(Compiled by Waterstones)

HARDBACK (NON-FICTION)1. Windswept & Interesting by Billy Connolly2. Private Eye Annual: 2021 by Ian Hislop3. And Away… by Bob Mortimer4. Pinch Of Nom Comfort Food by Kay Featherstone & Kate Allinson5. Guinness World Records 2022 by Guinness World Records6. The Lyrics by Paul McCartney7. This Much Is True by Miriam Margolyes8. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl9. Diddly Squat by Jeremy Clarkson10. Viz Annual 2022: The Copper’s Torch(Compiled by Waterstones)

AUDIOBOOKS (FICTION AND NON-FICTION)1. Windswept & Interesting by Billy Connolly2. Will by Will Smith & Mark Manson3. This Much Is True by Miriam Margolyes4. The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman6. Black And British by David Olusoga7. Before & Laughter by Jimmy Carr8. Atomic Habits by James Clear9. And Away… by Bob Mortimer10. 12 Rules For Life by Jordan B. Peterson(Compiled by Audible)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jonathan Taylor’s 67-yard touchdown ends New England Patriots fightback

Jonathan Taylor’s 67-yard touchdown run halted New England Patriots’ fourth-quarter comeback and earned the Indianapolis Colts an impressive 27-17 victory. Indianapolis had dominated the Patriots and led 20-0 heading into the fourth quarter but rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw two touchdowns to tight end Hunter Henry to make it a three-point game with just over two minutes left.
NFL
Dallas News

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you’re reading this, congratulations! You’ve made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Mike Lupica
Person
James Patterson
Person
John Grisham
waitsburgtimes.com

Weller Library Library Book Club reads:

New York Times bestselling author Nicholas Sparks returns with a book in the tradition of his best-selling books Dear John and The Lucky One. The story follows an injured Navy doctor, Trevor, to his family home. He returns to a dilapidated cabin he inherited from his grandfather to regroup from devastating injuries sustained in Afghanistan.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Must-Read Diverse Board Books

I am a huge fan of board books — and so is my 5-year-old. While this may surprise you, don’t let the board book format throw you off: they’re not just for newborns and babies. Many board books are surprisingly detailed and advanced, perfect for older toddlers, preschoolers, and even kindergartners.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
snntv.com

7 Best Books To Read While Snacking

Originally Posted On: https://www.islsnac.com/post/7-best-books-to-read-while-snacking. Here in this information, you will discover seven of the best books to read while snacking. Are you an avid reader? Are you looking to reach personal and professional goals with some excellent books in your arsenal? Are you looking for engaging page-turners for light reading? If either of your answers is yes, you’ve come to the right place. This article will discuss reading while snacking with a list of our recommended top 7 books that’ll grab your attention and keep you engaged. The listed titles are not limited to a specific category. So, whether it’s fiction or non-fiction, you will undoubtedly find a book that meets and exceeds your requirements and expectations.
WEIGHT LOSS
dbknews.com

These books show the power of reading in college

I could list the many things that inspired me to be a writer. However, no experience or memory could measure up to the act of reading. Reading has remained one of the most important hobbies in my life — from my early days reading Magic Tree House, The Lord of The Rings, Divergent and the Harry Potter series to my recent endeavors in feminist theory and poetry. I was attached to my books. I brought them nearly everywhere, and I even tried to write my own a few times.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Book Review#Week Ending#Rise And Shine#Indian
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

20 Must Read Picture Books From 2021

The picture books of 2021 have been beautiful, funny, emotional, and important — sometimes all within the same book. A few years ago, I started trying to read and buy more recently published picture books. I studied picture books in my master’s program about writing for children. I read them with my young students and the children of friends and family. And I’d always gravitated towards classic picture books I remembered from my childhood. Ones that had been published when I was a kid, or even when my mom was a kid.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cape Cod Times

Holiday reading (and murder!): 5 new books by Cape Cod & Islands authors

If you're looking for a book to gift or a book to read, this round of new choices from local authors could provide some ideas — light, serious, fiction and non-fiction. Fiction choices include a holiday mystery with a clever, food-related title; a fantasy focused on British poet John Keats; and the story of a marriage being tested in a novel set on Cape Cod. Non-fiction choices include a look at many of the festivals and other celebrations that fill the Cape in all seasons; and a local minister's reflection on her own faith and that of her church, with a challenge to those who say they oppose white supremacy. Take a look:
BARNSTABLE, MA
defector.com

Here’s The December Selection For Defector Reads A Book

Thanks to those of you who considered the oyster with us last week. I’ve never tried them, but M.F.K. Fisher’s book and all your perceptive comments certainly make me curious. Over the holidays, the Defector Reads A Book crew will be reading John le Carré’s third Cold War...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
creativeboom.com

The top 10 recommended books to read and enjoy in 2021

But we don't just stop at that. To add value, we also like to chat with the authors directly and get the full skinny on the thinking behind their creations. Here, we've gathered together the ten best creative books from 2021 and shared the links for learning more about them. Ranging from retrospectives of famous designers to quirkier, oddball fare, you're sure to find plenty to inspire, educate and inform you here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nicholas Barron

'True Crime Story' and Three Other New Books Coming Out This Week

You might not think about people disappearing during the holiday season, but this week’s batch of new book releases contains two novels centered on disappearances. If nonfiction is more your speed, a new book tries to shed more light on the Dark Ages. You’ll find a rundown of these books and more below.
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy